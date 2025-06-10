The cause of a blaze at a house in Bispham in which two people were taken to hospital is being investigated by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Three fire engines attended the incident on Kincraig Avenue on Monday morning, at 10.11am.

Firefighters attended an incident at Kincraig Avenue, Bispham | National World

The crews, from nearby Blackpool, Bispham, and Fleetwood fire stations, were at the scene for approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two casualties were handed into the care of North West Ambulance Service.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

North West Ambulance Service was approached for a statement about the casualties.