Blaze in Bispham in which two people were taken to hospital being probed by fire team
Three fire engines attended the incident on Kincraig Avenue on Monday morning, at 10.11am.
The crews, from nearby Blackpool, Bispham, and Fleetwood fire stations, were at the scene for approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two casualties were handed into the care of North West Ambulance Service.
“The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”
North West Ambulance Service was approached for a statement about the casualties.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.