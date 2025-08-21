Blackpool's Winter Gardens £30m conference centre proving a massive financial hit

Blackpool’s £30m Winter Gardens conference centre upgrade is proving so successful it is on track to pay for itself much sooner than expected.

It has been revealed that corporate events have already generated a massive £3,233,775 in economic benefit for the Blackpool area in 2025 - exceeding its annual target of £2.2 million for the financial year ending March 2026.

And it has already achieved that seven months ahead of schedule.

Just five months into the financial year, Blackpool has already achieved a 12% year-on-year increase on the £2.89 million in revenue generated from events in 2024/2025 – highlighting the town’s growing reputation as a versatile and distinctive destination for business tourism.

Meet Blackpool, the conference and events bureau which promotes the resort as a destination for conferences, meetings, and other business events, says the town is experiencing a boom in corporate footfall.

It says the milestone represents a remarkable 220% uplift in revenue over just three years since the venue's launch – a period that has seen Blackpool Council oversee significant investment in infrastructure, including the Blackpool Town Deal and the £350 million Talbot Gateway transformation project now entering its third phase and scheduled for completion in 2027.

A cornerstone of Blackpool’s growing success as a leading UK conference destination over the past three years, is the £30 million purpose-built Conference and Exhibition Centre, which opened in 2022 as an extension to the historic Winter Gardens.

Together, the venue offers a combined capacity of 7,000 delegates across 2,400 sqm and 12 interlinked event spaces, including iconic heritage spaces such as the Empress Ballroom, Opera House, and Spanish Hall.

This year alone, Blackpool’s Winter Gardens Conference and Exhibition Centre has hosted notable events for the likes of Beaverbrooks, National Union of Journalists (NUJ), Northern Premier League (NPL), National Farm Attractions’ Network (NFAN), The Communication Workers Union (CWU) and Chartered Trading Standards.

Looking ahead to 2026/2027, Meet Blackpool is already on track to hit a near-70% year-on-year increase in revenue – with over 5 million pounds worth of booking enquires and confirmations lined up.

Continuing on this upwards trajectory, the conference bureau is expected to bring over £10 million per year to the town of Blackpool – or a total of £30 million in total economic benefit by 2028 since the Winter Gardens extension was built in 2022.

Julie Vincent, Head of Meet Blackpool, says: “We’re proud to see Blackpool’s conference economy thriving. Surpassing our annual target with several months to go reflects not just the hard work of our hospitality partners, but the confidence event organisers have in Blackpool as a credible, high-impact destination.

“From major conferences and exhibitions to corporate team away days, the town is proving it can deliver delegate experiences that are both outstanding and unforgettable.

“What’s more, Blackpool is showing how business tourism can be a powerful force for regeneration in coastal towns - attracting year-round footfall, boosting local spend, and helping reposition destinations that have long been seen purely as leisure resorts - as reputable business hubs.”

Meet Blackpool provides a full-service support programme for event planners, from venue finding and accommodation sourcing, to logistics and catering - ensuring events run smoothly from planning to delivery.

Talking up the unique appeal of the resort, Meet Blackpool says the three historic piers, eleven Grade II listed buildings, and internationally recognised attractions like Blackpool Tower and Pleasure Beach, in addition to its blend of modern spaces, heritage venues and nostalgic coastal views, make it a standout alternative to other UK resorts.