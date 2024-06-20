Blackpool's Winter Gardens’ Olympia ready for game number 2 as the largest indoor Fanzone in Lancashire

By Richard Hunt
Published 20th Jun 2024, 11:18 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 11:29 BST
The Olympia Exhibition Hall in Winter Gardens Blackpool is really flying the flag for England’s next big Euro 2024 match this evening.

The hall is a football fan’s dream with artificial turf laid throughout and a penalty area to host VIP packages.

And it’s the perfect setting to watch the Three Lions team take on Denmark in a match which many believe is the team’s most important group C game, kicking off at 5pm.

England have already beaten Serbia 1-0 in the tournament so far, but the Danes could prove tricky opposition this evening.

Catering outlets will be serving up a range of delicious hot food and drinks offers will be available from the in-house bar so fans don’t miss a minute of the action.

Come on England - these two fans are all set for this evening's match when Gareth Southgate's team play Denmark
Come on England - these two fans are all set for this evening's match when Gareth Southgate's team play Denmark | Winter Gardens Blackpool
England supporters are are set for the Fan Zone at Blackpool's Winter Gardens
England supporters are are set for the Fan Zone at Blackpool's Winter Gardens | Third party
England supporters are are set for the Fan Zone at Blackpool's Winter Gardens
England supporters are are set for the Fan Zone at Blackpool's Winter Gardens | Winter Gardens Blackpool

VIP packages are available for just £12.75 per person to enjoy the perks of the Penalty Box seating, including app ordering and table service.

General admission is available for just £7.25 including fees. 

The Fanzone will be open for all of England’s games that make up the tournament and will feature backdrops, interactive games with pre-match entertainment and then a post-match party.

Michael Williams, managing director said: “We welcomed over 500 fans and families for the first game and expect tonight to be just as busy full of fans who want to enjoy the game and cheer England on through the group stages.”

Tickets are now available for all three of England’s group matches and for ticket details visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

