Blackpool’s Winter Gardens Conference and Exhibition Centre is on track to pay for itself as new figures suggest it could generate more than £30m for the local economy by 2028.

The venue, which opened in 2022 as an extension to the historic Winter Gardens, was built to attract more corporate events to the resort.

Conference bureau Meet Blackpool says corporate events have already brought in £3.23m for the town in 2025, passing its annual target of £2.2m seven months before the end of the financial year.

That represents a 12% increase compared with the £2.89m recorded in the last financial year.

Julie Vincent, Head of Meet Blackpool, says: “We’re proud to see Blackpool’s conference economy thriving. Surpassing our annual target with several months to go reflects not just the hard work of our hospitality partners, but the confidence event organisers have in Blackpool as a credible, high-impact destination.

“From major conferences and exhibitions to corporate team away days, the town is proving it can deliver delegate experiences that are both outstanding and unforgettable.

“What’s more, Blackpool is showing how business tourism can be a powerful force for regeneration in coastal towns - attracting year-round footfall, boosting local spend, and helping reposition destinations that have long been seen purely as leisure resorts - as reputable business hubs.”

Revenue from conferences has risen more than 200% since 2022, a period which has also seen major investment in the wider town centre through schemes such as the Talbot Gateway project.

The conference centre, which can host up to 7,000 delegates, has been used this year by organisations including Beaverbrooks, the National Union of Journalists and the Communication Workers Union.

Meet Blackpool says it already has more than £5m worth of bookings and enquiries lined up for future years, with confirmed events scheduled until 2027.

By the end of the decade, the bureau forecasts that conferences could be contributing over £10m annually to Blackpool’s economy.