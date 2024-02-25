Blackpool's Voice charity foodbank supporting vulnerable locals forced to close due to lack of donations
Blackpool's Voice's foodbank, which is based at 42-44 Foxhall Road in the town, recently announced that they would be closing their foodbank service to the general public due to low stocks and a lack of donations, announcing: "We have got to close our food bank to the public at this time. We have very little in and are keeping for those that we are currently supporting with major issues."
Appealing for donations of anything people can spare, but particularly items such as rice, cereal, tuna, beans, pasta sauces, mac & cheese, chilli, soups, and anything that can make simple meals, the charity encouraged those looking for help in the meantime to approach Blackpool Discretionary online or via phone on 08006 940 100.