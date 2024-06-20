Blackpool's TSB bank building put up for sale - this is how much for

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bank premises in the heart of Blackpool town centre have gone up for sale.

The double unit at 25-27 Birley Street, which houses the TSB, is being offered for £499,999 by agents Halls Commericial.

The premises is arranged over two and in part three floors with a secure glazed counter area and associated interview rooms. The upper floors are currently used as welfare, offices and stores. The frontage of the property includes two ATMs and double automatic central doors for customer entry.

The ground floor is 113 sq m (1,216 sq ft) and the total building area is approximately 268.3 sq m (2,888 sq ft). The TSB - part of the Lloyds Banking Group since 2009 - currently has a 10 year lease on the property at £39,000 per year, which the agent states is an “excellent tenant covenant”.