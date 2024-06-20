Blackpool's TSB bank building put up for sale - this is how much for
and live on Freeview channel 276
The double unit at 25-27 Birley Street, which houses the TSB, is being offered for £499,999 by agents Halls Commericial.
The premises is arranged over two and in part three floors with a secure glazed counter area and associated interview rooms. The upper floors are currently used as welfare, offices and stores. The frontage of the property includes two ATMs and double automatic central doors for customer entry.
The ground floor is 113 sq m (1,216 sq ft) and the total building area is approximately 268.3 sq m (2,888 sq ft). The TSB - part of the Lloyds Banking Group since 2009 - currently has a 10 year lease on the property at £39,000 per year, which the agent states is an “excellent tenant covenant”.
No reason for the sale has been given.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.