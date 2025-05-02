Blackpool's Tramtown welcomes over 500 visitors in first two weeks of opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tramtown - Blackpool’s unique heritage tram experience - has opened its doors to more than 500 visitors in its first two weeks of operation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at the historic Rigby Road tram depot, Tramtown has transformed one of the engineering workshops into a full exhibition experience, allowing visitors to look at the history of Blackpool's trams and illuminations.

They can even sit on a boat tram and see the engineering equipment that keeps the trams on the tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tramtown has emjoyed flurry of visitors | Third party

Since opening, the attraction has quickly become a hit with both locals and tourists and is seen as a crucial part of restoring the old tramsheds at the Rigby Road site

.In response to this strong demand, Tramtown is currently open from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays and Mondays, and from next week will also open on Wednesdays to welcome even more visitors.

Work is now underway to install a café on-site, enhancing the visitor experience and offering guests a space to relax and enjoy refreshments during their visit.

Coun Paul Galley, Tramtown volunteer coordinator, has welcomed the response from the public | National World

Coun Paul Galley, Tramtown volunteer coordinator, said:“I’m absolutely delighted with the response to Tramtown so far. To welcome over 500 visitors in just two weeks shows the passion people have for our tram heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Expanding our opening days and installing a café is just the start — there’s much more to come as we build Tramtown into one of Blackpool’s must-see attractions and ensure Blackpool's heritage Trams have a long future ahead of them.”

All of the money raised from the tours and shop are going in to a fund to help refurbish the tram buildings and support a funding bid to refurbish the Tramshed.

Tickets to Tramtown are £5 and £2.50 per child and can be booked online or pay at the Hopton Road entrance. https://blackpoolheritage.com/guided-depot-tours/