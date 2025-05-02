Blackpool's Tramtown welcomes over 500 visitors in first two weeks of opening
Located at the historic Rigby Road tram depot, Tramtown has transformed one of the engineering workshops into a full exhibition experience, allowing visitors to look at the history of Blackpool's trams and illuminations.
They can even sit on a boat tram and see the engineering equipment that keeps the trams on the tracks.
Since opening, the attraction has quickly become a hit with both locals and tourists and is seen as a crucial part of restoring the old tramsheds at the Rigby Road site
.In response to this strong demand, Tramtown is currently open from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays and Mondays, and from next week will also open on Wednesdays to welcome even more visitors.
Work is now underway to install a café on-site, enhancing the visitor experience and offering guests a space to relax and enjoy refreshments during their visit.
Coun Paul Galley, Tramtown volunteer coordinator, said:“I’m absolutely delighted with the response to Tramtown so far. To welcome over 500 visitors in just two weeks shows the passion people have for our tram heritage.
“Expanding our opening days and installing a café is just the start — there’s much more to come as we build Tramtown into one of Blackpool’s must-see attractions and ensure Blackpool's heritage Trams have a long future ahead of them.”
All of the money raised from the tours and shop are going in to a fund to help refurbish the tram buildings and support a funding bid to refurbish the Tramshed.
Tickets to Tramtown are £5 and £2.50 per child and can be booked online or pay at the Hopton Road entrance. https://blackpoolheritage.com/guided-depot-tours/
