Blackpool’s tramway is to offer a ‘swifter, more convenient service’ that better reflects the way people use it.

That’s the message from Blackpool Transport as part of its major new timetable changes for the start of the summer season.

From Sunday, April 6, customers will see a 50 per cent increase in services, with daytime trams running every ten minutes, seven days a week, and every 15 minutes in the evenings. The new timetable will also see some direct services between Fleetwood and Starr Gate significantly reducing journey times for many customers.

The enhancement is part of a wider relaunch of services which reflects feedback from customers and puts more trams into locations where they are needed to meet the evolving needs of passengers.

Jane Cole, Managing Director of Blackpool Transport, explained: “Following the opening of the North Station last year, we’ve carefully analysed how our trams are being used.

“We found that more than two out of three customers travel from the North or South into the town centre stops and, in response, the new timetable has been prepared to deliver swifter, more convenient services that reflect those travel patterns. The new timetable delivers a more robust service while maintaining excellent connectivity between light and heavy rail.”

“We are now completely focussed on ushering in an enhanced frequency for our popular tramway. We have recruited more drivers to deliver the extra services and a new sales team to offer travel advice at busy tram stops, which will greatly improve the customer experience.”

The reinstated mainline service will run every 20 minutes and synchronise with trams running between Fleetwood, Cleveleys and Starr Gate that call at North Station. Together they will provide an evenly spaced, 10-minute, north and southbound service from North Pier.

“We are delighted to be able to introduce these service enhancements in time for the summer, but they are just the start of an ambitious programme of improvements to our tram and bus services that customers can expect to see over the next few months,” Jane added.

There were some questions asked about staffing levels, however, after the Blackpool Transport announced on Thursday that it was provinding a replacement bus service for trams scheduled after 10.30pm, due to staff sickness.

However, the company said this was for one day only.

Further information about the new timetable can be found here: BPTramwayA4Leaflet_April2025.pdf