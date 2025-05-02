Blackpool's tattoo hygiene ratings scheme welcomed by artists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tattoo hygiene rating scheme in Blackpool which helps residents make informed choices has been welcomed by the artists themselves.

Blackpool Council first introduced the scheme in late 2022 and so far, 26 out of 32 studios have been evaluated, with ratings ranging from one to four, where a four signifies ‘very good’ hygiene practices.

However, not all residents are aware of the scheme and the council is keen to raise further awareness of it.

The Checkmate Studios team have welcomed Blackpool's tattoo hygiene scheme | Blackpool Council

The council says those studios it hasn’t assessed so far are either new studios or they are only open seasonally so haven’t been open in recent months when they were due a visit.

The scheme assesses the local studios, ensuring they meet high standards of cleanliness and hygiene.

It is a compulsory assessment and if a business does not agree with the rating awarded to their premises, they can make an appeal to the council.

Tattoo studios will be reassessed based on their hygiene rating. Lower-rated studios will be re-evaluated more frequently, as follows:

The ratings for evaluated local tattoo studios are available on the Blackpool Council website. This allows individuals to check the hygiene standards of their chosen studio before making an appointment.

Red Fern Tattoo Studio artists | Blackpool Council

Two studios were recently visited both received a four rating and were keen to emphasise the im portance of excellent hygiene standards.

Four star means the world to us

Danny Robinson, owner of Checkmate tattoo studios on Park Road, said: “Achieving a four-star rating means the world to us. It boosts client and staff confidence, knowing we meet the highest hygiene standards in Blackpool. “

“In this studio, we have a checklist that every artist and member of staff has. We also have a daily list and everyone in the team is assigned jobs.

“The council putting this in place was really good because there could be studios operating under the radar that aren’t the safest.”

Natalie McCullagh, owner of Red Fern tattoo studio on Birley Street, said: “Clients deserve to know they are visiting a safe, sterile studio.

“This rating scheme is crucial because it protects people from studios that might be cutting corners. It is absolutely fantastic to be able to show that we have a four out of four-hygiene rating to our customers and future customers, giving them peace of mind when choosing where to go.”

Councillor Paula Burdess, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Street Scene and Neighbourhoods, said: “We regularly evaluate and rate tattoo studios in town to ensure they meet high hygiene standards. This rating system not only encourages quality within the industry, but it also provides transparency for customers who are seeking a safe and hygienic experience.

“Tattoos are a great way to express yourself through art, however, it’s crucial to choose a clean and safe studio that follows strict protocols to reduce the risk of infections and complications.

“If you're planning to get a tattoo, please check the ratings of studios in Blackpool before making a decision.”

You can find the hygiene ratings of local tattoo studios at: https://www.blackpool.gov.uk