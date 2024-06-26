Blackpool's SUEZ Waste Transfer Station put up for sale - here's how much for
That’s what’s on offer right now - Blackpool’s SUEZ Waste Transfer Station in Chapel Road has been put up for sale, and could be yours for £2.25m.
Agent Savills call the warehouse and its 5.79 acre site a “rarely available industrial investment opportunity”, which is currently rented out to SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK Limited on a 25 year lease.
The deal expires on January 3, 2038, and pays £177,912 per year, with annual uplifts in line with CPI. There’s also the option for Suez to extend the lease for a term of either 15 or 25 years upon expiry.
No reason for the sale has been given.
Earlier this month, Blackpool Council gave the go-ahead for a new waste treatment works to be built on the site of former gas holders off Clifton Road, Marton. It will be used for processing up to 250,000 tonnes of construction waste per year by North West-based civil engineering company JN Civils.
