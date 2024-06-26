Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s not a prospect that will thrill everyone - but how about buying your own waste transfer station?

That’s what’s on offer right now - Blackpool’s SUEZ Waste Transfer Station in Chapel Road has been put up for sale, and could be yours for £2.25m.

Agent Savills call the warehouse and its 5.79 acre site a “rarely available industrial investment opportunity”, which is currently rented out to SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK Limited on a 25 year lease.

Suez site, Blackpool | Savills/Rightmove

The deal expires on January 3, 2038, and pays £177,912 per year, with annual uplifts in line with CPI. There’s also the option for Suez to extend the lease for a term of either 15 or 25 years upon expiry.

No reason for the sale has been given.