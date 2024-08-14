Blackpool's Stanley Park Classic Car Show set to return this month
The event takes place in the spendour of the park’s Italian Gardens and is free to attend.
It is organised by the Blackpool Vehicle Preservation Group, working with park owners Backpool Council.
The show is expected to feature up to 250 entries, from vintage British motors of the 1920s onwards, to sleek sports models from the 1990s in addition to classic American cars which look like they’ve come off a Hollywood film set.
Over the years the event has aso included pristime motorbikes and military vehicles.
When is it?
This year the show takes place on Sunday August 25, from 10am to 4pm.
Refreshments will be served in the park’s famous Art Deco Cafe.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy the beautiful floral displays in the park.
