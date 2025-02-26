A shake-up at Blackpool's £13m Showtown museum has seen some staff made redundant and an overhaul of the way the attraction runs.

The museum which celebrates the resort's entertainment history has now been taken under the wing of the Blackpool Operating Company Ltd (BOCL) which already runs the Sandcastle Waterpark on behalf of Blackpool Council.

Around 15 per cent of staff have been made redundant with chief executive Liz Moss set to leave after resigning from her role.

Showtown, which is approaching a year since it opened on March 15 last year, will continue to be operated by the Blackpool Heritage and Museum Trust on a day to day basis.

However BOCL is providing an operational overview using its expertise which includes some former Merlin staff. A review is looking at improving efficiencies at the museum including the pricing structure, but free entry to local residents is expected to continue in some form.

Spencer Philips, chairman of the Blackpool Heritage and Museum Trust, said: "In order to ensure that staffing levels match operational requirements we have proposed a new structure. Unfortunately, this resulted in the loss of a number of posts.”

But he added: “Since Showtown opened in March, tens of thousands of visitors have been through the doors. The feedback has been fantastic with people of all ages being entertained by the six interactive galleries along with exhibitions and workshops.

"Throughout the first year of operation we have been closely monitoring visitor figures and the associated operating costs. Once the initial launch activity had subsided, a clear pattern of peak usage appeared.

"One of the key focuses for Showtown going forward will be engaging with the local and visitor market, ensuring the fantastic proposition of the museum is showcased more effectively, and visitation follows year-round."

Showtown did not confirm the number of redundancies but a spokesperson said it was around 15 per cent of the workforce. The museum did not confirm visitor numbers but previously said around 10,000 people went through the doors in the first three weeks after its launch.

Blackpool Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said she was confident the changes being made would secure the future of Showtown.

She said: "There is no doubt that Showtown’s future is secure in Blackpool. It is a fantastic addition to the town and we know it is loved by residents and visitors alike. The first year of any new business is a challenging one. I have every confidence that the right changes are being made to ensure a sustainable future.”

Funding for Showtown included £4.4m from the Heritage Lottery Fund, £1.75m from the Coastal Communities Fund, £4m from the Northern Cultural Fund, £1.5m from the Lancashire Economic Partnership Growth Deal and £1m from Blackpool Council.

In 2021, the council agreed a deal to pay £250,000 a year to lease the space on the first floor of the Sands Hotel building on Central Promenade for use by Showtown. The council confirmed the payment for the first year is being made.

A council report setting out the lease agreement said Showtown had a "robust and viable business plan."

Meanwhile no repayments have yet been made on a £10m loan made by the council towards the building of the Sands Hotel because the terms of the loan mean repayments will only begin when the hotel starts trading.

Developer Peter Swann received £10m through his company Coolsilk from the council’s business loans fund in 2018 towards the project to build a 91-bedroom hotel which it had been hoped would open four years ago but has been held up by a legal wrangle.