A unique cocktail bar is to celebate a successful first year trading in Blackpool with a special birthday party.

If you love cocktails then Saoko Cocktail Club is the place for you.

The Saoko Cocktail Club was set up a year ago today by owner, Aitor Garcia Arbelo who is 33 and previously lived in the Canary Islands before moving to Blackpool.

Mr Garcia Arbelo said: “We wanted to make something different and unique, some of our cocktails the section they are in is called the experience cocktails. As soon as we bring it to the table and its smoking people are just like wow.”

To celebrate the milestone the cocktail bar is hosting a celebration tonight (November 7). The event will begin at 5pm where guests will be able to enjoy food and drinks and at 7pm there will be two sessions for local DJs.

The bar also runs a brunch experience once a month and it has proved to be a hit with customers during the first year.

One of the DJs, Viddal is from Manchester and the other is Zoey Jones, they have both been performing at the cocktail bar for a year.

Both DJs have performed internationally in places such as Germany, Ibiza, at the F1 in Singapore and MTV in Portugal.

Mr Garcia Arbelo is also planning to kickstart the new year with a entirely new menu and new cocktail glasses. However, he has reassured customers while there will be a new menu the prices will remain the same.

Mr Garcia Arbelo said: “I think the event is going to be special, we were just two guys setting up this business and we didn’t know what the future was going to hold for us. But we are passionate, we like customers service we come from is 90% customer service which is the Canary Islands.

“We are going to have the event tonight with friends, family and loyal customers. It will be a good party.”

The cocktail bar is located on Clifton Street in central Blackpool.