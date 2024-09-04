Blackpool’s oldest chippy has gone on the market - but the owners have a clear message about it’s future.

Yorkshire Fisheries in Topping Street - a stones throw away from Blackpool Tower - is being offered for sale for £924,950, which includes the property and business.

The sale, which only went public on Tuesday, comes because owners Pavlos and Maria Menelaou have changing family circumstances - including a new grandchild due next week.

Maria, who has owned the business since 2006, having taken over from her uncle, said: “It’s been a very difficult decision to make, but our family dynamics have changed. We’ve been here for 18 years and we love it. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it, and have wonderful staff.”

Maria is keen that staff know their jobs are safe and that customers know that it’s “business as usual” until a deal is done. She said: “Nothing is going to change until then. We are still committed to excellent service and we’re still looking at entering awards.”

She added: “This isn’t an overnight sale kind of business, so we’ll be around for a bit. And whoever does take it over will get a business with massive potential. There is a lot of regeneration happening in the area, including a new DWP building with thousands of office workers, and I can see that Topping Street is going to be very busy. It’s a huge opportunity, a new chapter for the business. Yorkshire Fisheries isn’t us, Yorkshire Fisheries is Yorkshire Fisheries.”

The business, which started in 1907, has recently attracted a substantial following on social media, and has clocked up 500,000 views on YouTube, as well as a stream of content from visiting influencers. It’s known for it’s special batter and curry sauce - their secret recipes to be included in the sale.

What’s the business like?

According to agent Alan J Picken, the freehold double unit comes with two self-contained apartments which are rented out, and could be used as holiday lets. The latest accounts show the business is trading successfully with a gross profit of 68 per cent.

The agent states: “Sales have shown a marvellous trend and substantial profits are achieved. Since acquiring the business and property, our clients have spared neither time, effort nor expense transforming the premises to their high exacting standards with quality fixtures and equipment.”

History

Records show that a Mr. William Taylor was working the business as a fried fish supplier back in 1907. After making it through two world wars, the chip shop was named Yorkshire Fisheries and has kept the name to this day. In 1989, the shop was bought by George and Val Vasiliou, and they upheld its reputation as the best chippy in town. When they decided to retire in 2005, George’s niece and husband took over the reins, wanting very much to keep the quality and standard just the same. The business has won many awards including the Quality Award from the NFFF, Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor, and the Gold Taste of Lancashire Award.