Blackpool's old police station reduced to rubble as demolition work continues

By Richard Hunt
Published 10th Jul 2025, 21:28 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 21:38 BST
The skyline is changing in central Blackpool as one of the town’s landmark buidings is reduced to rubble.

Demolition of the town’s Bonny Street Police Station began this week when a long-reach excavator began to smash up the massive concrete structure.

Demolition of the former Blackpool Police Station on Bonny Street continuesplaceholder image
Demolition of the former Blackpool Police Station on Bonny Street continues | LDR Reporting Service

And today the imposing building, which was first opened in the late 1960s and is seen as a classic example of brutalist architecture, was levelled further into the ground.

The site, bordered by Bonny Street, Chapel Street, New Bonny Street and Central Drive, has been cordoned off while the work is carried out.

Levelled - the once towering Blackpool P_olice Station on Bonny Streetplaceholder image
Levelled - the once towering Blackpool P_olice Station on Bonny Street | The Local Democracy Reporting Service

Dust fills the air as two excavators go to work on the site.

The old Magistrates' Court building and the Chapel Street car park, have already been demolished.

Diggers away: the site is already transfornedplaceholder image
Diggers away: the site is already transforned | The Local Democracy Reporting Service

In their place will be the much-heralded £300m Blackpool Central Scheme, which entails the redevelopment of the former Blackpool Central Railway Station site into a world-class visitor attraction and leisure destination.

How it used to look - Bonny Street Police Station before the diggers moved inplaceholder image
How it used to look - Bonny Street Police Station before the diggers moved in | National World

The project is aimed at boosting the local economy by creating jobs and attracting more visitors. It includes the creation of indoor theme parks, a large public square, hotels and restaurants. A multi-story car park opened earlier this year.

The demolition is expected to be complete by the end of the month, clearing the way for a new era in Blackpool.

Blackpool Council says the multi-million pound projects will transform the town.

