An innovative community theatre hub in Blackpool which hosts thought-provoking plays and a variety of workshops has announced it is to close..

The Old Electric Theatre team base at Springfield Road, North Shore will be packing up at the end of this month and leaving the home they created from a run-down nightclub.

Despite the decision, the theatre has vowed it will continue to work in other ways and that the closure will lead to “new chapters” for the company.

The Old Electric Theatre, on Springfield Road, North Shore, is to close its doors for good at the end of April | National World

The Old Electric was transformed into Blackpool’s newest theatre space after catching the eye of Melanie Whitehead and after some tender loving care from an army of creative and National Lottery funding, it opened its doors in 2021.

It has delivered an active programme of events in the years since, while the building has hosted the theatre hall itself, a meeting room, office spaces, sound studio and multi-purpose workshop areas.

However, Melanie, the theatre’s artistic director, has announced on the Old Electric Facebook page that the theatre premises is to close for good .

No reason has been given for the decision, other than that “the decision has not been taken lightly” and that the team had looked at all options before deciding to close.

No one was available for comment this week but in her statement, the artistic director said the theatre would endeavour to continue in other ways.

The Old Electric Theatre's hall and amphitheatre | National World

The statement said: “We are mixed with excitement and sadness to let you know that, at the end of April, we'll be closing the doors to 23 Springfield Rd, for the final time.

“I’m sure you appreciate that, after all the love, sweat and tears that we’ve collectively poured into the fabric of this building over the last 5-years, this decision has not been taken lightly, and that we've tried our darnedest to seek out other outcomes.

“That said, we know that The Old Electric is not built of bricks but out of communities and creativity. All that we've achieved together over our time here adds up to more than just a building.

“The space that we made from collaboration and camaraderie that became a place for creation still remains very much in our hearts and our intentions as we turn the page to embark on new chapters.

Melanie Whitehead, artistic director of The Old Electric Theatre, Blackpool | National World

“We’ll be working in a few different places and spaces for the immediate future, and some of our programmes will shift (back) online quite easily, but, as ever, we have big plans... We know that partnerships are at the heart of our future and that, in this way, we’ll be able to build even more exciting cultural pathways for our creative communities in Blackpool - that’s the bit we’re excited about!

“Our community theatre company will continue to produce bold, ambitious, challenging work and our next show: Memoirs of a Blackpool Mermaid is still going ahead,

“We are so incredibly grateful to everyone for their ongoing support and kindness.”

The statement added that people should check the Old Electric website and social media for specific programme updates and get in touch via [email protected]