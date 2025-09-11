As summer slips away, Beach House Blackpool is serving up an exciting calendar of events to keep locals and visitors entertained through to 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Promenade bistro and bar, known for its Mediterranean-inspired menu and beachside bohemian vibe, is hosting a mix of VIP experiences, live music, festive dining and seasonal celebrations.

For pyrotechnics fans, Beach House is offering World Fireworks Championships Blackpool VIP packages on September 13, 27, and October 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beach House Blackpool is serving up an exciting calendar of events to keep locals and visitors entertained through to 2026 | Beach House Blackpool

Guests can enjoy front-row views of the fireworks from 8.30pm (weather permitting), pre-show entertainment from 7.30pm and a Mediterranean sharing platter followed by a two-course dinner.

Walk-ins are also welcome, with food and drinks available until 5.30pm.

The restaurant is also set to make the most of the Blackpool Illuminations, which light up the Promenade nightly until January 4, 2026, and the Lightpool Festival, running from October 15 to November 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beach House offers pre-show bites, leisurely dinners and a prime spot to soak up the six miles of neon displays, tableaux, interactive installations, live performances and 3D projection shows.

Halloween fans can look forward to Werewolf Wonderland on Saturday, November 1, featuring a Vampire Feast with sharing boards, Demon Desserts, welcome drinks and canapés, live music, DJs, dancers and aerial performances.

For pyrotechnics fans, Beach House is offering World Fireworks Championships Blackpool VIP packages | Beach House Blackpool

Fancy dress is encouraged and bookings are essential.

The festive season kicks off from Saturday, November 29 with Christmas lunch and evening packages, plus Christmas Club Nights, offering three-course menus, live music, entertainment and DJ sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether for a seasonal work do, a meal with friends or a romantic dinner under the fairy lights, Beach House promises a stylish and memorable experience.

Throughout Autumn, regular live music nights add to the venue’s laid-back beach club vibe, with handpicked DJs playing soulful house, club tracks, vinyl classics and acoustic performances, bringing an Ibiza-style atmosphere to the Blackpool seafront.

Owners Hagop and Cheryl Tchobanian said: “Beach House is about more than delicious dining and innovative cocktails – it’s about capturing the magic of Blackpool, right where the sand meets the skyline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Autumn we’re curating extra special experiences that celebrate the town’s most exciting events, while offering a stylish escape whatever the weather.”

The festive season kicks off from Saturday, November 29 with Christmas lunch and evening packages | Beach House Blackpool

Beach House Blackpool is located at Festival House, Promenade, and is open Monday to Thursday from midday to 11pm, Friday midday to 1am, Saturday 9am to 1am, and Sunday 9am to 11pm.

Weekend breakfasts are served on the Tower Vista from 9am to 11.30am.

For reservations and more information, call 01253 749899, email [email protected] or visit www.beachhouseblackpool.co.uk.