I can’t wait to experience Blackpool’s newest drag bar, Diamonds Show Bar

There’s a sparkling new nightlife gem in Blackpool town, and it’s already shaking things up on Queen Street.

Diamonds Show Bar Restaurant officially opened its doors, bringing a dazzling mix of food, drinks and some seriously fabulous cabaret entertainment.

They are located on the end of Queen Street on the promenade so its relatively easy to find.

Originally launched in Birmingham, Diamonds is relocating to Blackpool with a fresh vibe and a promise to shine brighter than ever.

Manager of Diamonds Showbar, Geoff Wilson, 41, said: "It’s kicked off to a great start after two months of getting everything ready.

“We’ve had a lot of support, including from old friends. Andi Martine is now working with us as our regular Friday night host and DJ.

“We’ve launched happy hours from 6-8pm, with pints of Foster’s at just £2.50.

“After Blackpool Pride, we’ll be introducing daytime and evening entertainment throughout the week."

Opening night for new Diamonds showbar & restaurant. | Facebook/Diamonds showbar & restaurant.

It’s not just a bar, it’s a whole experience. From June, they’ll be serving food alongside their regular lineup of top-notch entertainment, which includes everything from powerful singers and comedians to jaw-dropping drag artists.

The kind of place where every night feels like a party.

The opening night was hosted by Andi Martine - the drag DJ who’s now a regular fixture every Friday.

Andi Martine at the new Diamonds showbar & restaurant. | Facebook/Diamonds showbar & restaurant.

The atmosphere looked to be buzzing with excitement. Whether you’re into big show tunes or cheeky comedy, Diamonds has you covered.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Later this year, they’re planning to launch a three-course meal and show package - perfect for those looking to make a night of it with some fine dining and unforgettable performances.

Plus, you can expect a full range of souvenirs to remember your dazzling night out.

A local resident said: “I’m looking forward to trying it out for myself- any bar that is new and needs business should be encouraged and supported, it is better than having spaces empty along the front.”

Diamonds Show Bar isn’t just another spot on the map; it’s an invitation to let your hair down, enjoy yourself and be part of a community that celebrates creativity and fun.

New opening of Diamonds showbar & restaurant. | Geoff Wilson

If you’re looking for something fresh, fabulous and full of life - this is where you want to be.

Going forward they will have topless male waiters on certain nights so ideal for them special occasions or hen parties.

Head to Queen Street, grab a cocktail and prepare to be dazzled. You can find out more information on their website: https://www.diamonds-showbar.co.uk/.