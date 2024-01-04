News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool's newest Costa outlet off Cherry Tree Road already proving busy

By Richard Hunt
Published 4th Jan 2024, 13:10 GMT
Blackpool's newest Costa Coffee drive-thru is already proving to be a big draw following its launch just before Christmas.

The outlet on Cornelian Way, off Preston New Road, was a long time coming, with a planning application first lodged back in August 2021.

Before construction work could begin, the Pizza Hut restaurant that was already on the site had to be demolished, with that work being completed in March 2022.

Work started last year and the outlet finally opened on Wednesday December 20 at the junction with Cherry Tree Road, known as ‘Fat Man’s Corner’ in Marton.

The new Costa is smaller than the former Pizza Hut, with an internal floor area of 205.1sqm, downsized from 332.4sqm.

Other fast food outlets operating in the area include KFC, McDonald’s, Subway, Starbucks and Sprinkles Desserts.

