The manager of a new bar undergoing a £300,000 renovation says he is excited to offer customers ‘an expensive experience at cheap prices’.

Entertainer David Cross has worked at the Connelly’s Family Bar next door to the new Tommy Cutler’s bar in Blackpool for years.

So when the owners said they wanted to launch a new venture next door and he was to be the manager he jumped at the opportunity.

Mr Cross, 43, will run the new Tommy Cutlers Bar in Foxhall Road. He was brought up in Birmingham but has now lived in North Shore Blackpool for 20 years with his wife and child.

Mr Cross said, "I was very excited, and I think it can only help the local area, especially this end of town. The more bars we can get here and encourage people to go down, the better."

Now the old bar has been stripped out the venue, which used to be The Jaq Russell pub, is set to undergo a £300,000 transformation.

Mr Cross said he has entertained across the world. He was a DJ on Radio Wave, has appeared on TV Sky Sports, performed in pantomimes at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and 5-star cruises, including the Crystal Saga. He still performs as a vocalist and host in Blackpool today.

The owners' vision for the bar is to it to become a destination venue.

Mr Cross said: "It is an over 18s venue, where next door is the Philly's (The New Philly), our family venue.

“I think what we are aiming for is within the whole site to cater for everybody, from families to the over 18s bar next door, which will be a little more cocktail-oriented tapas sort of menu. Upstairs we have our sports bar, which shows all the football and we have an events room at the back which is free to hire.

“We are trying to open ourselves up to every customer."

The Tommy Cutlers bar aims to offer the next level of service for an affordable price.

Mr Cross said: "We will have a range of cocktails, some signature ones, obviously tailored towards our branding, normal ones you can expect Martinis, Cosmopolitans, Fishbowls, stuff like that.

“We want your visit to be an experience - if you ask for a cocktail you will see it being made in front of you."

The bar is hoping to open at the end of August.