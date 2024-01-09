Showtown - Blackpool's fun-packed new entertainment museum - will be open in time for the Easter holidays

Blackpool's Showtown museum is set to open in March

Blackpool's much anticipated new interactive museum is set open in March, promising to offer the resort a world-class attraction.

Showtown, the resort's museum of fun and entertainment promises fun for all the family, as it opens its doors just in time for the Easter holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The museum will pay homage to the seaside, circus, magic, shows, dance and Blackpool’s world-famous illuminations across six fun-filled galleries.

Visitors will have a chance to get up close and personal with the entertainers who helped put Blackpool on the map, including the comedians, dancers, acrobats and characters who helped turn the resort into the home of show business.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £11.50 for children and with all tickets being valid for a whole year, visitors can return as often as they like to take advantage of the museum’s many seasonal exhibitions.

Blackpool residents who pay council tax to Blackpool Council will also be able to get their hands on a free ticket, providing access to the museum’s exhibitions and events, as well as family-friendly facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discounted tickets are also available for students, and seniors and carers can go free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Executive, Liz Moss said: “Showtown promises to be a fun experience for all the family and there is something for all ages to explore and enjoy, with lots of things which will surprise and delight people who don’t know much about Blackpool, as well as those who think they do!

“The team have created an incredible, interactive celebration of Blackpool and the fun and entertainment that made it famous. We’re sure that it will delight all visitors by offering a truly unique attraction to explore this Easter half term.”