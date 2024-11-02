A new bakery has opened up in Blackpool - and unusually it is offering the distinct flavours of America’s Deep South.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Orleans Baking Co, at 15 Newton Drive, has only just opened and is already proving a sell-our success.

It is the dreamchild of Ashleigh Gardner, 29, who has gone into the enterprise with her partner, Chris Nevay, 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashleigh Gardner at the New Orleans Baking Co | Submit

There are no savouries in sight - the bakery is devoted entirely to delicious sweet puddings, pies and waffles, all based on traditional American favourites from the Deep South.

Most of the recipes are Ashleigh’s own, based on those old traditionals, but one or two have been passed on from a friend in Mississippi.

The concept of the bakery, where all the goodies are made on the premises, was inspired by a trip to the amazing Louisiana city of New Orleans which Ashleigh undertook with her parents when she was just six years old.

Some of the lovely offerings at the New Orleans Baking Co in Blackpool | Submit

“I’ll never forget it, that trip has stayed with me all my life, “ she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The food we had there was so delicious, I love that kind of American food.

“No one in Blackpool is doing this sort of thing - so I thought I’d try!”

The bakery offers up mouth-watering desserts such as traditional banana pudding, Mississippi Mud Pie, maple bacon waffle blondes, key lime pie, cake pops and many others.

Cake pops entail home-made cake crumbled and rolled into balls, coated with frosting and then left in the fridge, before being covered in delicious chocolate and served on a stick, just like a lolly.

The bakery is open three days a week - Thursdays and Fridays (12-9pm) and Saturdays (9am-1pm).

Customers can come and collect orders and deliveries are also available via Just Eat - bon appetit!