Blackpool’s Metropole Hotel was twice evacuated after emergency calls to the fire service yesterday.

Migrant families gathered outside the ‘asylum hotel’ on the Promenade after an emergency call brought fire crews rushing to the scene at 1.30am.

Migrants were evacuated from the Metropole Hotel in Blackpool after an 'emergency call' at 1.30am on Tuesday (August 12) | Submitted

Upon arrival, it was determined to be a false alarm. Fire crews were stood down while migrants were instructed to return to their rooms inside the hotel.

Yesterday evening, the hotel was again evacuated after hotel staff called the fire service at 6.31pm reporting another fire alarm had activated. Again, no fire was found when firefighters inspected the building.

It prompted speculation that the hotel was being targeted by hoax callers, but the fire service said “at this stage, we do not believe the calls were malicious or a hoax”.

Migrants were again evacuated from the Metropole Hotel on Blackpool seafront after a second 'false alarm' on Wednesday evening (August 12) | Blackpool Business News

What activated the fire alarms?

The Gazette can now confirm there was nothing untoward about the fire alarms. It was a simply a fault on the fire panel on both occasions and an engineer has visited the Metropole this morning to fix it.

A spokesman for the fire service told the Gazette: “When the crew from Blackpool arrived at the scene a second time, it was again established that there was no fire and management of the incident was handed to the maintenance team at the property.

“If people were evacuated this would have been managed by hotel staff.”