Why migrants were evacuated from Blackpool's Metropole 'asylum hotel' twice in 24 hours
Migrant families gathered outside the ‘asylum hotel’ on the Promenade after an emergency call brought fire crews rushing to the scene at 1.30am.
Upon arrival, it was determined to be a false alarm. Fire crews were stood down while migrants were instructed to return to their rooms inside the hotel.
Yesterday evening, the hotel was again evacuated after hotel staff called the fire service at 6.31pm reporting another fire alarm had activated. Again, no fire was found when firefighters inspected the building.
It prompted speculation that the hotel was being targeted by hoax callers, but the fire service said “at this stage, we do not believe the calls were malicious or a hoax”.
What activated the fire alarms?
The Gazette can now confirm there was nothing untoward about the fire alarms. It was a simply a fault on the fire panel on both occasions and an engineer has visited the Metropole this morning to fix it.
A spokesman for the fire service told the Gazette: “When the crew from Blackpool arrived at the scene a second time, it was again established that there was no fire and management of the incident was handed to the maintenance team at the property.
“If people were evacuated this would have been managed by hotel staff.”