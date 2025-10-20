A magical Blackpool attraction has been named one of the UK’s top Christmas gift experiences for 2025.

The Hole in Wand - a magical wizard crazy golf adventure - has made it onto WonderDays’ Great British Christmas Gift Experience Guide, which highlights the most popular and best-loved experiences across the country.

WonderDays – one of the UK’s fastest-growing experience day providers – compiled the list using real sales data and customer trends, showcasing the experiences that people across Britain are choosing to make their festive season memorable.

The Hole In Wand - a magical wizard crazy golf adventure - has made it onto WonderDays’ Great British Christmas Gift Experience Guide, | Contributed

Abi Sadler, Head of Partnerships at WonderDays, said: “This is an incredible spotlight for Blackpool.

“We’ve seen a huge national shift towards gifting meaningful moments over material things, and experiences like the Magical Wizard Crazy Golf Adventure will really capture people’s hearts this Christmas.”

The guide celebrates everything from cookery classes and afternoon teas to spa days and hot air balloon rides, but the Blackpool attraction’s inclusion proves local adventures are holding their own against national names.

Matt Jones, Managing Director at WonderDays, said: “Seeing Blackpool’s Crazy Golf make the list is fantastic.

“It’s not only a win for the experience but also a great boost for the town’s growing reputation as a place to eat, explore and enjoy.”

The recognition is also expected to give a boost to local tourism, as more people seek unique, experience-based gifts instead of traditional presents.

WonderDays reported record sales in December 2024, with experience days becoming one of the most popular gifting choices nationwide.

With Christmas shopping already underway, the Magical Wizard Crazy Golf Adventure looks set to remain one of the UK’s most sought-after festive gifts - combining fun, creativity, and a touch of wizarding magic.

More information about the WonderDays Great British Christmas Gift Experience Guide can be found atwww.wonderdays.co.uk/blog/the-great-british-christmas-gift-experience-guide-2025.