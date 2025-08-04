One of the Fylde Coast’s most popular dining destinations has launched a new Italian-inspired collaboration, bringing a touch of Mediterranean summer to the heart of Blackpool.

Beach House has partnered with Aperol to unveil its new Tower Vista terrace - a stylish outdoor space offering sweeping views of the beach, Blackpool Tower and the Irish Sea.

The launch was marked by a VIP event on Friday which attracted notable guests including West End stars Ashley Luke Lloyd and Kitty Harris as well as actress Mina Anwar.

Beach House owner Cheryl Tchobanian cutting the ribbon to officially open the newly named Tower Vista terrace | Contributed

Attendees enjoyed seaside views, Aperol Spritz cocktails and small plates from the venue’s Mediterranean-inspired menu curated by Executive Chef Diego Martinez.

As part of the celebration, Blackpool Tower was lit in Aperol’s signature orange to complement the summery tones of the evening.

Guests were served on the newly rebranded terrace as the sun set over the promenade, marking the start of a planned series of lifestyle partnerships at Beach House.

The collaboration with Aperol is exclusive to the North West coast and was chosen by the world-renowned Campari Group, which owns the Aperol brand, due to Beach House’s relaxed sophistication, Mediterranean aesthetic and seafront location.

West End Stars Ashley Luke Lloyd and Kitty Harris attended the VIP event | Contributed

Owners Hagop and Cheryl Tchobanian said the partnership was a natural fit.

“Beach House is already a destination that feels like a slice of the Mediterranean by the Blackpool sea,” they added.

“Partnering with Aperol made total sense - it’s iconic, effortless, and always brings that bright summer energy we love.

“It’s the perfect choice for the laid-back luxe of our Tower Vista terrace.”

Blackpool Tower was lit in Aperol’s signature orange to complement the summery tones of the evening | Dave Nelson Photography

While the launch celebrated summer, Beach House has confirmed the terrace will be a year-round experience, transforming into a cosy, all-weather retreat in cooler months - complete with outdoor heaters, blankets and views over the Blackpool Illuminations.

Asked whether the Aperol collaboration signals the start of a new era with more brand partnerships, Cheryl told the Gazette: “It all depends on the quality of the brand.

“It needs to support what we do here, fit nicely with our branding ethos and vibe, so you have to wait and see.”

Beach House is located at Festival House on Blackpool Promenade and is open Monday to Thursday from 12 noon to 11pm, Fridays from 12 noon to 1am, Saturdays from 9am to 1am, and Sundays from 9am to 11pm.

For updates and event news, follow @beachhouseb on social media or sign up to the venue’s newsletter.