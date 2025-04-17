Blackpool's Lightpool Festival gets even bigger with extended dates for 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 19:07 BST
The dazzling Lightpool Festival in Blackpool is set to shine brighter and last longer in 2025, with organisers announcing the event will now run for an extended period.

This year’s event will run for an extended period from October 15 to November 1.

Official event organiser I Love Blackpool has added extra days to the award-winning festival, offering visitors even more time to experience the glowing extravaganza.

BLACKPOOL - 23-10-23 Lightpool Festival 2023, Blackpool. A celebration of art, light, music and performance, with interactive installations, light shows and 3D projections around Blackpool.BLACKPOOL - 23-10-23 Lightpool Festival 2023, Blackpool. A celebration of art, light, music and performance, with interactive installations, light shows and 3D projections around Blackpool.
BLACKPOOL - 23-10-23 Lightpool Festival 2023, Blackpool. A celebration of art, light, music and performance, with interactive installations, light shows and 3D projections around Blackpool. | Michelle Adamson

The Lightpool Festival, which is free to attend, will be staged across a variety of indoor and outdoor venues, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in a world of illuminated artistry.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “Get ready for dazzling light installations, live performances, and fun-filled activities for all ages - now with even more time to experience the magic!”

Whether you're visiting with family, friends, or enjoying a solo evening out, the festival promises an unforgettable experience that combines breathtaking art with a unique atmosphere of light and sound.

The Lightpool Festival has become a highlight of Blackpool’s cultural calendar, attracting visitors from across the UK and beyond.

