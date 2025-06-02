I can’t wait for Blackpool’s Lightpool Festival 2025 - now extended for even more magic
The popular event known for transforming the town into a glowing spectacle of creativity and colour has officially been extended and will now run from Wednesday 15 October to Saturday 1 November this year.
A free festival for all ages
Whether you’ve experienced the festival before or it’s your first time this free celebration of light, art and performance promises something unforgettable for all ages.
What to expect at Lightpool Festival
In its ninth year, Lightpool Festival brings together a stunning collection of light-based art installations, illuminated live performances and interactive family activities across various locations in Blackpool.
From digital projections to glowing sculptures and street theatre the town becomes a living canvas, drawing thousands of visitors during the Illuminations season.
Visitors can expect large-scale pieces from local and international artists, nightly spectacles on the Tower projection wall, and plenty of hands-on fun for kids.
Dates, locations and cost
This year, the festival takes place across multiple venues including Blackpool town centre, Tower Festival Headland, St John’s Square, and more.
Best of all, it’s completely free to attend. The extended dates give locals and visitors more flexibility to plan a trip, whether that’s a weekend getaway or a half-term family outing.
Parking and travel tips
When it comes to parking, Blackpool offers plenty of options. The Houndshill Shopping Centre Car Park is just minutes from the Promenade, while the Talbot Road Multi-Storey is centrally located and stays open late.
For those visiting installations further down the seafront, South Beach Car Park is a great choice.
Pay-and-display spots can also be found near Stanley Park and Bloomfield Road, ideal if you don’t mind a short walk.
During busy evenings, it’s a good idea to arrive early or use public transport and park-and-ride services to avoid parking hassles.
Don’t miss Lightpool Festival 2025
With extended dates and an exciting programme still to be announced, Lightpool Festival 2025 is shaping up to be one of Blackpool’s most vibrant events of the year and the perfect way to brighten your autumn.
For full details and updates visit their website: visitblackpool.com/lightpool.
