Blackpool’s award-winning Lightpool Festival is back and this year it’s giving visitors even more time to soak in the magic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular event known for transforming the town into a glowing spectacle of creativity and colour has officially been extended and will now run from Wednesday 15 October to Saturday 1 November this year.

A free festival for all ages

Whether you’ve experienced the festival before or it’s your first time this free celebration of light, art and performance promises something unforgettable for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lightpool Festival 2024 - A celebration of art, light, music and performance, with 24 different art and light installations around Blackpool sea front and around the town for nine nights until October 26th. | Dan Martino Photographer

What to expect at Lightpool Festival

In its ninth year, Lightpool Festival brings together a stunning collection of light-based art installations, illuminated live performances and interactive family activities across various locations in Blackpool.

BLACKPOOL - 23-10-23 Lightpool Festival 2023, Blackpool. A celebration of art, light, music and performance, with interactive installations, light shows and 3D projections around Blackpool.

From digital projections to glowing sculptures and street theatre the town becomes a living canvas, drawing thousands of visitors during the Illuminations season.

Visitors can expect large-scale pieces from local and international artists, nightly spectacles on the Tower projection wall, and plenty of hands-on fun for kids.

Dates, locations and cost

This year, the festival takes place across multiple venues including Blackpool town centre, Tower Festival Headland, St John’s Square, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best of all, it’s completely free to attend. The extended dates give locals and visitors more flexibility to plan a trip, whether that’s a weekend getaway or a half-term family outing.

Parking and travel tips

When it comes to parking, Blackpool offers plenty of options. The Houndshill Shopping Centre Car Park is just minutes from the Promenade, while the Talbot Road Multi-Storey is centrally located and stays open late.

For those visiting installations further down the seafront, South Beach Car Park is a great choice.

Pay-and-display spots can also be found near Stanley Park and Bloomfield Road, ideal if you don’t mind a short walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During busy evenings, it’s a good idea to arrive early or use public transport and park-and-ride services to avoid parking hassles.

Don’t miss Lightpool Festival 2025

With extended dates and an exciting programme still to be announced, Lightpool Festival 2025 is shaping up to be one of Blackpool’s most vibrant events of the year and the perfect way to brighten your autumn.

For full details and updates visit their website: visitblackpool.com/lightpool.