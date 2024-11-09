Blackpool's 'Kashmir Kid' star Shak Khan setting up male and female wrestling academy in resort
And Shak Khan, 50, hopes to see Blackpool resume its former position as a hotbed of professional wrestling.
He says the new South Shore amenity will be the first one of its kind in the resort.
The Power Slam Wrestling Academy is due to open at premises on Dover Road, off Ansdell Road, just after the New Year.
Shak, who will be personally coaching both men and women, will be looking out for the next big potential star of the ring.
Those showing progression will be selected to perform on national and international wrestling events.
As a teenager Shak became so enthralled with Blackpool’s pro-wrestling scene in the 1980s that he became a top wrestler himself in the resort.
Now he wants to revive interest in wrestling in Blackpool.
He said: “I will manage and promote our wrestlers eventually on local live events within the Fylde Coast.
“Blackpool was once a hotbed for professional wrestling with many top TV star regularly appearing here - and I believe it can be again.
“This resort is perfect for something like this because it has always been the centre of entertainment, with an amazing history.
“I’d love to hear from people who are interested.
“The age group is 16 plus and I’d be interested in giving young people a chance.
“It’s easy to take the wrong path when you’re young and sports like wrestling can give people a sense of direction.
“It certainly changed my life and I’d like to put something back into the community.”
Shak says one of the highlights was once meeting WWE legend and Hollywood actor Stone Cold Steve Austin in Blackpool.
Shak first moved to Blackpool from Halifax as a teenager and soon became gripped by the wrestling scene at in the resort in the late 1980s and early 90s.
After throwing himself into training at the age of 16, he quickly became a regular at Bobby Barons Public Fighting Booths at the Horseshoe Bar and was part of a team of carnival prize fighters at the Pleasure Beach.
He was taught by an undefeated wrestler called The Road Warrior, real name Dave Duran, and went on himself to remain undefeated for eight summer seasons.
Shak, known in wrestling circles as the Kashmir Kid, still holds the title of professional wrestling champion for the Middle East, Kashmir, and Pakistan despite retiring in 2017.
In the Middle East he wrestled in front of crowds of 20,000 people.
Shak said: “I would be interested to hear from those who would like to give it a go.”
He can be contacted at [email protected].
