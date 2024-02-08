Blackpool's Jordan Wylie MBE - star of Hunted - climbs summit of Ukraine's highest mountain
Blackpool's Jordan Wylie MBE - star of Channel 4 series Hunted - has climbed to the peak of Ukraine's highest mountain in a show of solidarity with the war-torn nation.
Accompanied by pal James Bingham, who is CEO of the charity Frontline Children, Jordan reached the summit of Mount Hoverla, standing tall at 6,762 feet. Their daring expedition comes as Ukraine marks the sombre milestone of two years since the conflict with Russia began.
The two men, whose paths first crossed in Afghanistan back in 2018, have since forged a strong bond rooted in their shared passion for adventure and humanitarianism.
James who has previously summited some of the world’s highest mountains, including Mount Everest, said it was a lot more challenging than the duo expected, and several local climbers warned them of the dangers involved in the winter ascent.
Tragically a French climber lost his life on the mountain last month and his body has still not been recovered.
The pals said they intended their journey to the summit of Mount Hoverla to be not merely a physical conquest but a poignant symbol of hope and support for the Ukrainian people, particularly the children affected by the ongoing strife.
Having dedicated themselves to volunteering efforts in Ukraine, the pair have been actively involved in initiatives aimed at aiding and uplifting the community, the humanitarians have delivered projects in Iraq, Syria, Sierra Leone, Somalia and the Djibouti over recent years.
With their Union Jack flag tied proudly on top of Mount Hoverla, the adventurers said they wanted to send a powerful message of unity and support to the people of Ukraine, reminding them that they are not alone in their journey towards a brighter and more peaceful future.
The 40 year old is a former military veteran who has raised more than £1m for good causes and has been keen to proudly proclaim his Blackpool roots.
He has also been open about his battle with depression. To learn more about Frontline Children’s work around the world visit www.frontlinechildren.com