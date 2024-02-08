Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool's Jordan Wylie MBE - star of Channel 4 series Hunted - has climbed to the peak of Ukraine's highest mountain in a show of solidarity with the war-torn nation. Jordan

Accompanied by pal James Bingham, who is CEO of the charity Frontline Children, Jordan reached the summit of Mount Hoverla, standing tall at 6,762 feet. Their daring expedition comes as Ukraine marks the sombre milestone of two years since the conflict with Russia began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two men, whose paths first crossed in Afghanistan back in 2018, have since forged a strong bond rooted in their shared passion for adventure and humanitarianism.

James who has previously summited some of the world’s highest mountains, including Mount Everest, said it was a lot more challenging than the duo expected, and several local climbers warned them of the dangers involved in the winter ascent.

Tragically a French climber lost his life on the mountain last month and his body has still not been recovered.

The pals said they intended their journey to the summit of Mount Hoverla to be not merely a physical conquest but a poignant symbol of hope and support for the Ukrainian people, particularly the children affected by the ongoing strife.

Jordan Wylie (left) with James Binghamon Mount Hoverla, Ukraine

James Bingham (left) and Jordan Wylie climbed to the summit of Mount Hoverla, Ukraine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having dedicated themselves to volunteering efforts in Ukraine, the pair have been actively involved in initiatives aimed at aiding and uplifting the community, the humanitarians have delivered projects in Iraq, Syria, Sierra Leone, Somalia and the Djibouti over recent years.

With their Union Jack flag tied proudly on top of Mount Hoverla, the adventurers said they wanted to send a powerful message of unity and support to the people of Ukraine, reminding them that they are not alone in their journey towards a brighter and more peaceful future.

Jordan, born and bred in Blackpool, is also a national ambassador for Army Cadets in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 40 year old is a former military veteran who has raised more than £1m for good causes and has been keen to proudly proclaim his Blackpool roots.