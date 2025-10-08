Blackpool's iconic tramway triumphs at National Transport Awards

The Blackpool Transport team celebrate at the NTA event in London | Third party

Blackpool’s famous tramway has won a prestigious national award after getting on track with a host of service improvements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes, alongside the opening of an extension to North Station, have earned Blackpool Transport the prestigious title of Tram Operator of the Year.

The council-owned company scooped the coveted accolade at the National Transport Awards and Jane Cole, the operator’s Managing Director, says it’s an achievement the whole town, and surrounding areas, can be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackpool Transport team celebrate at the NTA event in London | Third party

She said:“Following recent service improvements, our tramway is going from strength to strength, and to win this award in the face of strong competition from much larger networks is a testament to the dedication andhe explained professionalism of the Blackpool Transport team

“We’ve come a long way together over the past 12 months, and I would like to thank everyone for their hard work and commitment as we continue to improve our award-winning tramway,”

Blackpool’s tramway is famous across the world and tram buffs regularly come to the town from overseas to see it in action.

Over the past 12 months, the operator has responded to customer feedback to develop new timetables aimed at meeting the needs of both residents and the millions of additional visitors who flock to the Fylde coast during the summer and illuminations seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the tramway has seen a significant increase in customer numbers and improved operational performance.

The company says these measures are building firm foundations for future service enhancements, including a review of ticketing options, continued investment in the appearance of trams and stops, and improved connectivity with other modes of public transport.

Blackpool tramway has won a top award | National World

Judges at the awards, which celebrate excellence across the transport industry, were also impressed by the operator’s in-depth analysis of travel patterns to enhance services, as well as the introduction of innovative fare offers and its introduction of the new sales team.

However, things have not always been straightforward.

The new £22million extension along Talbot Road did not initially please all passengers, with concerns over longer journeys and some confusion over which trams did - and did not - call in at the new stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the NTA win, Blackpool Transport’s new Sales Team also received industry recognition when it was highly commended in the Best Customer Initiative category at the Global Light Rail Awards, which also took place in London last week.