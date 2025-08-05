Blackpool's iconic tram service and buses up for top transport awards

Blackpool’s iconic trams and the bus servic run by the same firm are on track for two top accolades at a prestigious awards event.

Operators Blackpool Transport has been named among the front runners at the National Transport Awards, where it’s been shortlisted for the title of Tram Operator of the Year for ensuring customers enjoyed maximum benefit from a multi-million pound extension to North Station.

The company’s use of innovative AI software to enhance bus routes and timetables has also caught the eye of industry experts judging the Digital and Technology Excellence category.

The winners are due to be announced during a gala dinner in London later this year.

The transport company is owned by Blackpool Council, one of the few local authorities to have its own bus and transport service.

Jane Cole, Blackpool Transport Managing Director, says reaching this stage of the competition is already a huge achievement.

She said: “Considering the size of the organisations we’re competing against, we’ve done extremely well to be shortlisted in two key award categories.

“This reflects the huge strides we’ve made in improving both tram and bus services in Blackpool and surrounding areas, and the hard work and dedication shown by our team over the past 12 months.”

“We now have to wait until October to hear if we are among the winners, but in the meantime, we’ll continue to work tirelessly on driving up the performance of our tram and bus network.”

Organised by the trade publication Transport Times, the awards are supported by the Department for Transport, Transport for Wales, Transport Scotland, the Department for Infrastructure, Transport Focus, Intelligent Transport Systems UK and the Urban Transport Group.