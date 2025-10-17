Blackpool’s iconic heritage bus was put to special use for Britain’s Got Talent - here's why
The legendary Atlantean bus, number 362 was hired for a filming segment that took place between the Pleasure Beach and the Winter Gardens drawing crowds of excited onlookers along the route.
The famous double-decker carried none other than Ant & Dec, the nation’s favourite presenting duo, alongside BGT judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and KSI.
The group travelled on board the bus while filming a piece that will feature in Series 19 of the hit talent show giving fans a unique glimpse of the judges enjoying a journey on one of Blackpool’s most photographed vehicles.
Trustee for Fylde Transport Trust, Phillip Higgs, said: “I drove the bus around whilst they filmed. It was very exciting and good fun.”
Locals and visitors alike stopped to watch the filming with many snapping photos as the star-studded convoy made its way along the promenade.
Bus enthusiasts were particularly excited to see Atlantean 362 in action as the vehicle has long been a beloved part of Blackpool’s transport history and heritage.
Fans of the show can expect to see the footage in the upcoming series which promises a mix of live performances, behind-the-scenes moments and celebrity cameos.
A spokesperson from the Fylde Transport Trust, said: “The most photographed bus in Blackpool today was our Atlantean 362 which was provided to Britain’s Got Talent for a filimg piece between Pleasure Beach and the Winter Gardens.
“Ant and Dec along with judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden & KSI travelled on board the bus for the filming which will be aired as part of Series 19 of BGT.”
The use of the Atlantean bus adds a distinctly Blackpool flavour showcasing the town’s famous landmarks in a new and exciting way.
For Blackpool residents seeing the stars and the iconic bus together was a thrilling reminder of the town’s place on the national stage.