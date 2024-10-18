Blackpool's Holiday Inn launches festive bottomless brunch for party season
Blackpool’s new £34m Holiday Inn on Talbot Gateway has the perfect answer for that special girls or boys night out this Christmas.
Hosted in the hotel’s Platform 9 Bar and Lounge, fun seekers can enjoy a bottomless brunch with unlimited cocktails and mulled wine alongside a seasonal sharing board for just £39 per person.
The two hour festive bottomless brunches will run on December Saturdays 14, 21 and 28 from 12.30pm with the last sitting at 4.30pm.
Laura Taylor, director of sales and marketing at Holiday Inn Blackpool, said: “Join us at Platform 9 for a Festive Bottomless Brunch.
“Delight in a seasonal sharing board with friends while enjoying unlimited drinks, including cocktails and mulled wine.
“Celebrate this Christmas in a cozt atmosphere - perfect for toasting with loved ones.
“Experience the ultimate the festive indulgence at Platform 9.”
To book or for more information visit the Holiday Inn website here or call 01253 208040.
