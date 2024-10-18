Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Partygoers looking for festive fun this party season are in for a treat as a Blackpool hotel launches a new bottomless brunch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool’s new £34m Holiday Inn on Talbot Gateway has the perfect answer for that special girls or boys night out this Christmas.

Hosted in the hotel’s Platform 9 Bar and Lounge, fun seekers can enjoy a bottomless brunch with unlimited cocktails and mulled wine alongside a seasonal sharing board for just £39 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platform 9 Bar and Lounge at Blackpool's Holiday Inn | Holiday Inn

The two hour festive bottomless brunches will run on December Saturdays 14, 21 and 28 from 12.30pm with the last sitting at 4.30pm.

Holiday Inn Talbot Road Blackpool | Holiday Inn

Laura Taylor, director of sales and marketing at Holiday Inn Blackpool, said: “Join us at Platform 9 for a Festive Bottomless Brunch.

“Delight in a seasonal sharing board with friends while enjoying unlimited drinks, including cocktails and mulled wine.

“Celebrate this Christmas in a cozt atmosphere - perfect for toasting with loved ones.

“Experience the ultimate the festive indulgence at Platform 9.”

To book or for more information visit the Holiday Inn website here or call 01253 208040.