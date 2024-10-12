The Half Way House pub, in Blackpool's South Shore, has won an award | Joseph Holt

One of Blackpool`s oldest pubs has clinched a top award - even though it lay derelict only five years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Half Way House, at the corner of Squires Gate Lane and St Ane’s Road in South Shore, was named pub of the year at the Joseph Holt pub awards.

The Manchester based brewery owns 127 pubs across Lancashire and the North West and each year looks to recognise venues which have gone the extra mile in terms of quality and service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Half Way House pub, in Blackpool's South Shore, has won an award | Joseph Holt Ltd

The once derelict Blackpool pub, first opened in 1835, was brought back to life by the brewery following a £1.8 million makeover in 2019.

Receiving the award for pub managers Suzanne Tingle and Paul Spink was a particular thrill since they only took on Half Way House after it was bought by Joseph Holt five years ago.

What they said

Yet according to Suzanne, the key to the pub`s success is very simple - and that is her staff.

She said: "We all strive- to make this a warm, welcoming place that delivers everything customers want - good food, award winning ales and of course a wonderful atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We`re also very much at the heart of the community here in Blackpool and this compounds what we strive to do - with charity other sponsored events which bring people together. It is a thriving community of both residents and visitors and we love welcoming customers.

The Halfway House, in 1940, surrounded by snow | Third party

“We haven`t been here that long and it`s such a thrill to know we`ve made such an impact.”

One of the pub`s pioneering fundraising activities was last year`s `Giftmas tree` through presents were distributed via local social services to young people who may otherwise go without at Christmas.

Instead of adorning the pub Christmas tree with traditional decorations, tags were hung on the branches marked with an unnamed child`s age and gender so that they would have something to look forward to on the big day. The pub will be repeating the Giftmas tree this year and, as of last, other Joseph Holt venues are now following suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And given its history, the thriving, family-friendly gastropub is not short of beers with eight cask hand pumps and twenty keg lines around a large three-sided central bar.

Historic pub

The Half Way House was one of the first “watering holes” for carriages, as they arrived on Blackpool’s borders According to a plaque on the wall of the Halfway House, the pub was built by Ezekiel Salthouse around 1835.

It was then passed to his widow’s trustees on her death in 1866, and purchased in May 1867 by Ellen McLevy, a widow, who sold it to brewer Matthew Brown in 1874.

Around 400 people gathered at Haydock Racecourse as pub finalists came together for the awards ceremony. Other categories include Chef of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. The pub awards held a special resonance this year since Joseph Holt is celebrating its 175th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brewery was founded in Manchester by weaver`s son Joseph Holt in 1849.

Added Mark Norbury, Joseph Holt`s director of pubs: “Suzanne and Paul are the perfect example of what it takes to make a pub something extra special and we congratulate them on winning their well-deserved award."