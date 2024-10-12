Blackpool's Half Way House pub wins award - five years after being derelict

By Richard Hunt
Published 12th Oct 2024, 09:47 BST
The Half Way House pub, in Blackpool's South Shore, has won an awardThe Half Way House pub, in Blackpool's South Shore, has won an award
The Half Way House pub, in Blackpool's South Shore, has won an award | Joseph Holt
One of Blackpool`s oldest pubs has clinched a top award - even though it lay derelict only five years ago.

 The Half Way House, at the corner of Squires Gate Lane and St Ane’s Road in South Shore, was named pub of the year at the Joseph Holt  pub awards.

The Manchester based brewery owns 127 pubs across  Lancashire and the North West and each year looks to recognise venues which have gone the extra mile in terms of quality and service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Half Way House pub, in Blackpool's South Shore, has won an awardThe Half Way House pub, in Blackpool's South Shore, has won an award
The Half Way House pub, in Blackpool's South Shore, has won an award | Joseph Holt Ltd

The once derelict Blackpool pub, first opened in 1835, was brought back to life by the brewery following a £1.8 million makeover in 2019.

Receiving the award for pub managers Suzanne Tingle and Paul Spink was a particular thrill since they only took on Half Way House after it was bought by Joseph Holt five years ago.

What they said

Yet according to Suzanne, the key to the pub`s success is very simple - and that is her staff.

She said: "We all strive- to make this a warm, welcoming place that delivers everything customers want - good food, award winning ales and of course a wonderful atmosphere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We`re also very much at the heart of the community  here in Blackpool and this compounds what we strive to do - with charity other sponsored events which bring people together. It is a thriving community of both residents and visitors and we love welcoming customers.

The Halfway House, in 1940, surrounded by snowThe Halfway House, in 1940, surrounded by snow
The Halfway House, in 1940, surrounded by snow | Third party

“We haven`t been here that long and it`s such a thrill to know we`ve made such an impact.”

 One of the pub`s pioneering fundraising activities was last year`s `Giftmas tree` through presents were distributed via local social services to young people who may otherwise go without at Christmas.  

Instead of adorning the pub Christmas tree with traditional decorations, tags were hung on the branches marked with an unnamed child`s age and gender so that they would have something to look forward to on the big day. The pub will be repeating the Giftmas tree this year and, as of last, other Joseph Holt venues are now  following suit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And given its history, the thriving, family-friendly gastropub is not short of beers with eight cask hand pumps and twenty keg lines around a large three-sided central bar.

Historic pub

The Half Way House was one of the first “watering holes” for carriages, as they arrived on Blackpool’s borders  According to a plaque on the wall of the Halfway House, the pub was built by Ezekiel Salthouse around 1835.

It was then passed to his widow’s trustees on her death in 1866, and purchased in May 1867 by Ellen McLevy, a widow, who sold it to brewer Matthew Brown in 1874.

Around 400 people gathered at Haydock Racecourse as pub finalists came together for the  awards ceremony. Other categories include Chef of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. The pub awards held a special resonance this year since Joseph Holt is celebrating its 175th anniversary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The brewery was founded in Manchester by weaver`s son Joseph Holt in 1849.

 Added Mark Norbury, Joseph Holt`s director of pubs: “Suzanne and Paul are the perfect example of what it takes to make a pub something extra special and we congratulate them on winning their well-deserved award."

Related topics:BlackpoolPubs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice