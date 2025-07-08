A busy Blackpool youth centre has doubled in size after a £500,000 makeover project over the past nine months.

Grange Park Youth Centre, operated by The Boathouse Youth charity, has benefited from an ambitious scheme led by Preston-based FWP.

The Boathouse Youth, an award-winning organisation, offers children and young people access to experiences, support, and opportunities that they may not otherwise have.

From days out to hot meals, the charity creates safe, inspiring spaces where young people can simply be kids.

The charity’s mission is to ensure every young person on the Fylde Coast has access to effective youth provision within 15-20 minutes walking distance.

Its range of facilities and youth work programmes are co-produced with young people to enable them to expand their experiences and self-development.

The extension and refurbishment of the centre on the Grange Park estate is part of a £2.2m capital investment in The Boathouse Youth centres across the area that got underway last year.

The Grange Park centre has now doubled in size after being awarded a £500,000 grant from the Youth Investment Fund. Work included the demolition of part of the original building and the construction of new extensions on three sides.

The aim of the project was to create a fit-for-purpose modern facility for the estate’s youngsters and the work included a full interior makeover.

A small focus group of young people was also created to help to formulate ideas relating to the newly extended spaces.

The centre has also involved in various Blackpool Council initiatives and programmes, such as the Family Hub network.

FWP, headquartered in Preston, provided architecture, project management, quantity surveying, mechanical and electrical engineering, building surveying, and CDM services.

Blackpool based Bambers Remedial Contractors were also involved in the project, carrying out pre-construction site work.

David Robinson, managing director at leading architecture, design and masterplanning practice FWP, which also has offices in Manchester and London, said: “We’re proud to support projects that genuinely change lives.

“This wasn’t a high-spec, big-budget build. Much of what was delivered was made possible through donations from funders and the companies directly involved in the project.

“It was a true community effort built on goodwill, collaboration, and shared purpose.”

He added: “We would like to thank the whole team at The Boathouse Youth for the incredible work that they do for young people in the community and to Bambers Remedial Contractors and all those who helped bring this project to life.”

Sarah Lindsay, head of youth services at The Boathouse Youth, said: “We’re so grateful to the Youth Investment Fund, FWP, and all those involved in transforming our Grange Park Youth Centre.

“This upgrade brings our strategy to life giving local young people a safe, youth-led space where they feel valued, supported and inspired. Thank you for supporting us in creating real change in this community.”

Josh Fowler, who attends the Grange Park Youth Centre, is among many young people whose lives have been transformed by The Boathouse Youth and its work.

He said: “Coming to the Boathouse has really improved my confidence. It has brought together a community of all these young people who are doing something far more with their lives – it’s something better to do than being out on the street.

“The residential trips are also a big thing in Boathouse. It’s nice to take young people somewhere different so they can be something else and have more space.

“It’s a fun and educational environment. It really helps young people, for example with basic life skills such as cooking. For me, building my confidence through Boathouse has been a huge thing – and it helps to have a nice environment to do that in.”