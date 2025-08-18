Blackpool’s giant lifeguard dogs make a splash on jet skis

Blackpool has a new kind of seaside superstar and they’ve got paws, whiskers and a serious taste for adventure.

Meet the giant lifeguard dogs who’ve been training alongside Blackpool Beach Patrol, turning heads as they glide across the waves on jet skis and rescue boards.

When Blackpool Working Newfoundlands (BWN) rolled into town they brought not just heaps of heart but a living, barking masterclass in water rescue.

Newfoundlands are born buoyancy with fur: powerful swimmers, calm under pressure, and famously gentle with children. Paired with Blackpool’s seasoned Beach Patrol, these dogs form a dream team built for British seas - swift currents, surprise chop, and that stubborn onshore wind.

Blackpool Working Newfoundlands. | BWN

Watching a Newfie leap from a rescue craft to steady a struggling swimmer is equal parts awe and reassurance; they’re huge, yes, but somehow move like velvet in the water.

Blackpool Working Newfoundland told sus the goal is simple: make safety irresistible. Spectators crowd the promenade to see the dogs load onto jet skis, ride tandem with handlers, and execute textbook tows back to shore.

Each demonstration ends the same way - big shakes, bigger cuddles and plenty of new human friends for life. It’s outreach at its best: hands-on, heart-led, and impossible to forget.

Beneath the wagging tails is a serious message: #DoYouKnowTheWaterSafetyCode!? The team we met hammered home the essentials.

Before you splash: check the weather and tides. On the beach: swim between the red-and-yellow flags, listen to lifeguards, and wear a proper lifejacket for watercraft.

Blackpool Working Newfoundlands | BWN

In trouble: Float to Live - tilt back, spread your arms and legs, and breathe. See someone struggling? Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard; throw a float if you can, but don’t become the second casualty.

What sticks with you isn’t only the spectacle - it’s the partnership. Blackpool Beach Patrol brings local knowledge and rapid response; the Newfoundlands add a calming presence that can turn panic into cooperation. Together they prove that safety can be smart, skilled, and joyfully community-minded.

So next time the siren sings and the surf looks tempting, remember the big dogs on the small skis.

Learn the code, respect the sea, and keep an eye out - you might just spot Blackpool’s furriest heroes carving a line through the foam, saving lives with every splash.