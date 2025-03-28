Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to transform the premises of a once popular Blackpool bar in a multi-million pound scheme are moving forward - and the team insist new objections raised over flood protection plans will be easily mitigated.

The former Yates Wine Lodge, at 407-411 Promenade in South Shore, is a locally listed Art Deco building which has been one of the resort’s most popular bars for decades.

Yates Bar, as it was also known, closed its doors to the public on March 19 2022 and since then the building has fallen into disrepair.

However, owner Raghbir Singh Basrai has worked with architects to create an ambitious regeneration project for the building and has lodged a full application with Blackpool Council planners.

The plans have been given the thumbs up by many Blackpool residents, happy to see that the bar is to be regenerated and reopened, if the plans are approved by planners.

The application is for the change of use of the building from a drinking establishment with food provision to a drinking establishment with expanded food provision and hotel, with ancillary restaurant and event space.

However, in the latest addition to the planning portal the Environment Agency, responding as a consultee, has been critical of the project’s Flood Risk Assessment (FRA) anf says in its current form, the Agency objects to the planning application.

The EA stated in its comment: “ In the absence of an acceptable flood risk assessment (FRA), we object to this application and recommend that planning permission is refused.

“We have reviewed the FRA in so far as it relates to our remit, and we are not satisfied that the development would be safe without exacerbating flood risk elsewhere if the proposed flood risk mitigation measures are implemented.

“It to consider how people will be kept safe from the identified flood hazards seeing this application lies within Flood Zone 3a, which is land defined by the planning practice guidance as having a high probability of flooding. “

However, a spokesman for design team Abbott Hull Associates, said: “This is not a serious setback to our plans, consultees are asked to comment on all large scale planning applications and their recommendations are there to be taken into consideration by the applicants.

“We will be looking at what mitigating changes need to be made to provide a suitable Flood Risk Assessment.

“This is a multi-million pound scheme which will be a major asset to the area and to Blackpool.”

Although the plans include an extension and the addition of an extra floor, the project has been specifically designed to retain and make the most of the building’s original Art Deco features.

The project also entails the erection of an additional floor to the existing building, roof terrace, front canopy with roof terrace, three storey rear extension and single storey rear glazed covered seating area, render and cladding to external elevations and associated internal and external alterations.

A planning statement from PWA Planning, stated: “This development seeks to breathe new life into the former Yates Wine Lodge, a locally listed building on the Blackpool seafront, which is currently vacant and at risk of deterioration.

“The iconic two-storey structure, with its distinctive art deco features and prominent position along the Promenade, stands as a valuable heritage asset in need of restoration.

“The proposed redevelopment will revitalise the building while preserving its character, providing much-needed economic and social benefits to the local community.

“The proposed development will safeguard the building’s heritage while enabling it to contribute to Blackpool’s vibrant tourism sector by creating an exciting venue for events, dining, and leisure, helping to draw visitors to the seafront year-round. “