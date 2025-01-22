Blackpool's former Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake guitar ace John Sykes dies aged 65

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A gifted guitarist who played with some of the biggest rock bands and who lived in Blackpool for many years has died, aged 65.

John Sykes played with Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake and also released a number of solo albums.

But in his early days he would perform Blackpool’s clubs of the day, incuding Jenks Bar.

John Sykes from Thin Lizzy on stage during the London date of their UK tour in February 2005 | Yui Mok/PA Wire | Yui Mok/PA Wire

In addition, he also ran a recording studio in the Norbreck area.

A statement on his website said John passed away after a “hard-fought battle with cancer”.

It continued: “He will be remembered by many as a man with exceptional musical talent but for those who didn’t know him personally, he was a thoughtful, kind and charismatic man whose presence lit up the room.

“He certainly marched to the beat of his own drum and always pulled for the underdog. In his final days, he spoke of his sincere love and gratitude for his fans who stuck by him through all these years.

“While the impact of his loss is profound and the mood somber, we hope the light of his memory will extinguish the shadow of his absence.”

Although born in Reading, Berkshire, John moved to Blackpool in his teens and played in a band called Streetfighter.

He moved onto heavy metal band Tygers Of Pan Tang in 1980 and after two years of albums and tours, he became lead guitarist with Irish rock band Thin Lizzy, alongside Scott Gorham.

He performed on the Thunder And Lightning album in the early 1980s, before he joined frontman Phil Lynott on his tour of Europe with a band dubbed The Three Musketeers.

Sykes was headhunted by British singer David Coverdale to join Whitesnake, appearing on the Slide It In album in 1984 as well as co-writing a self-titled album three years later with hits including Still Of The Night and Is This Love.

After leaving Whitesnake and returning to the UK, Sykes formed the supergroup Blue Murder featuring Tony Franklin and Carmine Appice.

John, who descibed himself as a "blues player that plays rock” also released five highly-regarded solo albums between 1995 and 2004.