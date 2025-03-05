Blackpool's famous Higgitt's £1 Burger Bar reopens for 2025 season

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 19:17 BST

Blackpool’s famous £1 burger bar has reopened for the 2025 season.

Higgitt’s Las Vegas Arcade & £1 Burger Bar officially reopened its doors on March 1.

Known for its budget-friendly £1 burgers, the iconic Blackpool venue also offers a fun-filled retro arcade for locals and visitors to enjoy.

Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger Bar on Dale StreetHiggitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger Bar on Dale Street
Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger Bar on Dale Street | National World

Located on Dale Street, Higgitt’s Las Vegas Arcade has become a beloved landmark in the area, making appearances on popular TV shows like Channel 5's Blackpool Lights.

Following its reopening this weekend, the venue will be welcoming customers daily, with opening hours set from midday to 5pm.

Whether you're after a classic arcade experience or a deliciously cheap bite to eat, Higgitt’s is ready to provide both this season.

