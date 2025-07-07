Blackpool's famous heritage trams on track to make much-anticipated return

Blackpool’s iconic heritage trams are on target for a return to service on the seafront this autumn as work is underway to get the trams and track ready.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A key step will see an independent expert assessing the operational worthiness of the vehicles, with a view to having them running for October half term.

This will see the much-loved trams, operated by Blackpool Transport, returning to coincide with the annual Lightpool event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool's heritage trams are on track to make a return | Blackpool Transport

Lightpool, which celebrates light, art, and performance, running alongside the Blackpool Illuminations, takes place from October 15 to November 1.

However, the plans are that th heritage trams will continue to run after the lights festival has finished.

Last year a petition was launched after it was feared the heritage trams would be withdrawn altogether.

However, they were only temporarily suspended due to operational difficulties, specifically the challenges of running them alongside the modern tram fleet, including issues with depot space, safety, and maintenance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Gurr, Heritage Operations Manager at Blackpool Trams, explained: “Inspections are set to start in the next few weeks and the resulting technical reports will give us a clear idea of how many trams we can bring back into service.

“We will then carry out the additional work, including fitting them with the latest speed restriction technology and a programme of intensive driver and conductor training.

“In terms of infrastructure, we also need to inspect and clean tracks outside the Rigby Road depot before the trams can be moved to our Starr Gate depot, where they will be stored and maintained alongside the second-generation fleet.”

“Everyone at Blackpool Transport is committed to bringing back our iconic trams to the seafront, and we’ll be working tirelessly to achieve this in time for the Lightpool Festival in October.

“As each phase of our reintroduction plan is completed, we’ll provide further updates on our work to preserve the town’s rich tramway heritage,” he added.