A seafront lap dancing club has applied to Blackpool Council for the renewal of its ‘sexual encounter venue licence’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application has been lodged with Blackpool Council’s licensing hub by club owner Ashley Sayers and is awaiting a decision after potential objectors had until September 24 to make any comments.

Eden 2 is based at at 96 Promenade Blackpool and is an established venue in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eden 2 has applied for a new licence from Blackpool Council | Third party

The document states: “If granted this will allow the premises to operate as a sexual encounter venue. fromThursday to Sunday from 2pm to 5am.”

The licence must be renewed annually following changes in legislation which came into force in 2012.

The application will be considered before a decision is made by the council.

There are currently three lap dancing venues licensed to operate in Blackpool: Eden Two, Heaven, and Sinless .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B;ackpool Council has stated that it is looking to phase out sexual entertainnment venues in anm efforet to make Blackpool more of a family resort - and to support efforts to reduce violence aginst women.

But supporters of the venues say closing down established premises would put womrn at more risk by forcing dancers to work at unlicesed venues, which would offer less protevtion.

Chelsea Ferguson, a former lap dancer turned entrepreneur said: “Women should be able to choose freely how to earn a living.

“Instead, I fear that within a few years, strip clubs in the UK may cease to exist – along with opportunities for women – all because of a few busybody politicians who think they speak for an entire sector of women that they know nothing about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But stripping wouldn’t disappear, it would just be more dangerous for the women.

“Clubs have security, CCTV and strict rules to keep dancers safe, but those safety nets would vanish overnight and that’s really scary.”

B;packpool Council previously said: “Although the number of premises in the policy has been reduced to zero, we currently have three licensed premises and they will be able to continue as long as they comply with the legislation and licence conditions.

“This means from the point of view of existing venues, nothing has changed by the policy that was introduced in 2021.

“However once the licence is surrendered or revoked, any new application would be considered against the limit of zero.”

For more public notices near you visit www.publicnoticesportal.co.uk