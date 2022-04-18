Blackpool's Dickson Road closed by police after man suffers ‘mental health crisis’
A road in Blackpool was temporarily closed by police after a man suffered a “mental health crisis”.
By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 18th April 2022, 10:35 am
Emergency services were called to reports a man was "threatening to self-harm” in Dickson Road at around 11:40am on Saturday (April 16).
Police negotiators, paramedics and ambulance crews attended the scene.
Dickson Road was closed in both directions between Pleasant Street and Derby Road “for the person's safety and the public in the area".
The reopened at approximately 1pm, with Lancashire Police confirming the man was “receiving help”.