Blackpool's Dickson Road blocked off as firefighters tackle blaze

Blackpool’s Dickson Road is currently blocked off as firefighters tackle a blaze in a derelict building.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue currently has eight fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms at a fire on Wilton Parade in North Shore, Blackpool.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in North Shore | National World

The service said: “The fire involves a derelict building and as a result people close to the incident are advised to keep windows and doors shut and if possible, avoid the area, as there are road closures in place.”

Part of Dickson Road, south of Wilton Parade, remains cordoned off by police while fire crews tackle the blaze.

At 7.30pm tonight, whisps of smoke could still be seen coming from the top of the building.