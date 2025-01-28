Blackpool's council offices back open today after storm damage

By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Jan 2025, 17:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff and members of the public were able to return to Blackpool Job Centre and adjoining council offices today following the room damage caused by Storm Éowyn.

The storm, which ravaged the UK and Ireland last Friday, caused damage to the main roof and the glass canopy area at the municipal building on Corporation Street.

Blackpool Council says this is being assessed and processed by its insurers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Eye of the storm - roof trouble at Blackpool's council offices and Job Centre last Friday (January 24)Eye of the storm - roof trouble at Blackpool's council offices and Job Centre last Friday (January 24)
Eye of the storm - roof trouble at Blackpool's council offices and Job Centre last Friday (January 24) | National World

A spokesman said: “Our teams have secured the building over the last few days, and it reopened to staff and the public as normal today.

“A small number of staff based on the fourth floor have been temporarily relocated to another council building whilst the damage is assessed as required by insurers and repair work is undertaken.

“This will not impact those working there on other floors, or any access / usability of the building.”

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice