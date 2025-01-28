Blackpool's council offices back open today after storm damage
The storm, which ravaged the UK and Ireland last Friday, caused damage to the main roof and the glass canopy area at the municipal building on Corporation Street.
Blackpool Council says this is being assessed and processed by its insurers.
A spokesman said: “Our teams have secured the building over the last few days, and it reopened to staff and the public as normal today.
“A small number of staff based on the fourth floor have been temporarily relocated to another council building whilst the damage is assessed as required by insurers and repair work is undertaken.
“This will not impact those working there on other floors, or any access / usability of the building.”
