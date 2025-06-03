Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood and Jane Cole, managing director of Blackpool Transport | National World

Blackpool’s bus service is a shining example of how a council-run amenity can be run in the right way, a Government minister said after visiting the resort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood was in town last week to find out more about the service, in the run-up to the Bus Services Bill (no 2) reaching its Second Reading in Parliament yesterday, having already passed through the House of Lords.

The Bill aims to give local authorities more control over bus services, including routes, timetables, and fares, and seeks to implement Labour’s manifesto pledges to remove the ban on local authority-owned bus companies and expand their powers to franchise services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood and managing director of Blackpool Transport | National World

Given that Blackpool Council already owns Blackpool Transport and has been running it for decades, Mr Lightwood said it was the perfect example of what he Bill aimed to achieve.

His visit also came just weeks after Blackpool Council announced that more than £4m of funding will be spent on boosting bus services in the resort, including major upgrading of shelters, thanks to £2.5m of capital funding, and almost £1.7m of revenue funding allocated to the council by the Department for Transport.

The funding was part of a billion pound investment across the UK and Mr Lightwood said the Bill is designed to make bus travel more attractive and reliable, with local authorities able to design and pay grants to bus operators.

After meeting representatives of the council and Blackpool Transport, the minister said: “I’m in Blackpool to see a fantastic example of a local authority-operated bus service, to meet the local operators and the local people who not only use it but rely on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool South MP Chis Webb, Managing director of Blackpool Transport Jane Cole and Simon Lightwood, Local Transport Minister | NW

“Those customers have been telling me just how important the buses are to get them to hospital appointments, to their places of work and to access better jobs and education and help connect them up with loved ones.

“It’s clear that the service in Blackpool is one that local people feel they can trust to get them where they need to go, when they need to get there.

“This Bus Bill, which is is being discussed in is second reading on Monday, is all about empowering local areas to take back control of their bus services, be it local authority-run services like Blackpool, or partnerships – for example,by local organisations working together with local authorities – or franchises like you see in Manchester.

“We’re already delivering funding to areas across the country, four million has already been allocated here in Blackpool to improve infrastructure, including bus stops and real time information on notice boards,to let people know when the buses are going to turn up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government says the Bill will lead to better buses, fewer cuts and will allow it to protect thousands of miles of bus services from being scrapped.

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment at Blackpool Council, said: “Few areas of the country have bus services owned by the local authority and that allows us the flexibility to give value for money to the town.

“We’re extending and improving our journey times, including those vital routes to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. and with the money we have received we can improve our infrastructure. A bus stop is the start of the journey, so if you get that right, it improves the whole journey experience.”

As of March 2024, the Blackpool Transport bus fleet consisted of 102 active vehicles. All of these are entirely low floor, with the last step entrance vehicles being replaced in July 2016.