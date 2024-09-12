Blackpool's best areas to buy property with a garden are revealed

To some people, having decent sized garden space is so essential that any potential new home without one is seen as something to avoid.

With green space data from the Office for National Statistics, the teams from Online Marketing Surgery Ltd and MG Timber have ranked areas in Blackpool based on the amount of private green space they have, finding the best areas to buy property with garden space.

A spokesman from Online Marketing Surgery Ltd (OMS) said: “From this, we looked specifically at neighbourhoods in Blackpool, with one main question.

“Where are the best places to buy a house with a garden in Blackpool?”

Here are some of the answers.

1 . The best areas for garden space in Blackpool Common Edge Road area of Blackpool has 878,324 square metres of garden space, putting it in top spot. Google Images | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The best areas for garden space in Blackpool The Little Bispham and Anchorsholme area has 617,183 square metres of garden space, putting it in second place. Google Images | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Best areas for garden space in Blackpool The Churchtown area of Bispham, around the Devonshire Road area near the Red Lion, has 610,784 square metres of garden space, according to the study. Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Best areas for garden space in Blackpool Homes in the Norbreck and Bispham area have an average of 587,625 square metres of garden space, according to the study, putting the area in fourth place. Google images | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . The best areas for garden space in Blackpool The Norbreck and Bispham area has an aarge of 579,741 square metres of garden space, putting it fifth, according to the new report. Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales