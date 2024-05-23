Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool’s Abingdon Street Market is staging big celebrations this weekend marking the first anniversary of its transformation into a food hall.

There will be live music, craft displays and delicious food on offer.

The new look market was re-launched in May last year as an emporium of quality fresh food, part of a much wider plan to regenerate Blackpool town centre.

Blackpool Council used £3.6m of funding from Getting Building Fund to purchase the historic market building, carrying out a full internal refurbishment prior to its opening a year ago and alongside the retailers it now boasts six eateries, two dedicated bars and an on-site coffee shop.

The market has been run by Little Blackpool Leisure since its re-launch a year ago and in that time it has run a diverse and successful events programme.

Abingdon Street Market is celebrating the first anniversary of its transfomation into a food hall

Activities have included a range of craft and skill workshops, live music and DJ events, makers markets and themed fairs. To mark the anniversary, the market has also welcomed the addition of three new shops to its collection of independent retailers. A spokesman said: “Come join us at Abingdon Street Market as we mark our first year anniversary with a day filled with fun, food, and festivities.

“It’s been an incredible journey, and we want to celebrate with all of you who have made this market a vibrant community hub.

“There will be live music, delicious food stalls, local artisans showcasing their crafts, and much more.”

What is happening?

*Friday May 24 – Ryan Cregan performing

*Saturday May 25 – Family paint and chill workshop, local DJ playing during the day, followed by Rhy Grooves in the evening (new unit Kelmade will also be launching in the retail area). Troy Bradford, owner of Inertial Sounds is hosting a Record Fair on Saturday at his store in Abingdon Street Market *Sunday May 26 – Local makers market, local DJ playing during the day, followed by Daisy Atkinson in the evening

The team have also organised a range of giveaways and prizes taking place over the bank holiday weekend as it celebrates, including a £100 bar tab competition and more.

New Shops at the market

Happi Place, a gift shop specializing in quirky items inspired by nostalgia and popular culture, and HerBrand, an urban beauty salon that also offers art and accessories, have joined the line-uo.

Also opening this weekend will be giftware Kel'made. Founded by dad and daughter duo, George and Kelly, Kel'made will be selling a range of handmade products, ranging from earrings, photo frames, keyrings, glassware.

What they say

Jake Whittington, managing director of Little Blackpool Leisure, said: "We are delighted that Happi Place and HerBrand will be joining the excellent range of independent shops we already have in the market.”

“The inclusion of Happi Place and HerBrand not only increases the diversity of products and services available but also strengthens the market's position as a supportive hub for independent businesses in the town centre.