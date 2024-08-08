Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music, food and fun, FYA fest in Blackpool has something for every member of the family.

FYA fest is set to take place on August 22 to 26 across two well-known Blackpool venues: the bustling Abingdon Street Market and the famous bar Dirty Blondes.

Over the four days, the event will give festivalgoers the chance to experience fantastic food, music, and activities with something for the whole family.

The festival events will be spread across multiple stages between the two venues, with the main stage, the grain stage and the udder stage at Dirty Blondes.

FYA Fest in Blackpool | Abingdon Street Market

General admission to the festival is free and tickets can be reserved here.

Headline acts include:

Isla Rico

The Rouges

Fake Wife

Silent Disco

Supporting acts include:

Jack Duckham

Amelia Wilkins

Just Shabs

Louise Spiteri

FYAH

Pop Punk Pizza Party

Harrison Rimmer

Lola Vaughn

Sam Simmons

Daisy Valentine

Ariel Salad

Nine09

Daisy & The Wolves

Macy Rodwell

DJ Alex

Freya Beer

Rhy Grooves

Jonny Beardsmore

BayBoards

Demloxx

Dorothy Ella

Sophie and Taya

Kassidy Kiernan

Vanesa Jan

George Alexander

Monday Night Social Club

Activities:

Makers Market

Wild Yoga

Beads by Geebs

Paintopia

Dog Portrait

Festival Headpiece Making

Earring Making

T-Shirt Decorating

Craft your tote

Merch

Pop-Up Bars

Photobooth

Street Food Vendors

Coffee Shop

Independent Retail Units