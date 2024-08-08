Blackpool's Abingdon Street Market and Dirty Blondes set to host FYA Fest 2024
FYA fest is set to take place on August 22 to 26 across two well-known Blackpool venues: the bustling Abingdon Street Market and the famous bar Dirty Blondes.
Over the four days, the event will give festivalgoers the chance to experience fantastic food, music, and activities with something for the whole family.
The festival events will be spread across multiple stages between the two venues, with the main stage, the grain stage and the udder stage at Dirty Blondes.
General admission to the festival is free and tickets can be reserved here.
Headline acts include:
Isla Rico
The Rouges
Fake Wife
Silent Disco
Supporting acts include:
Jack Duckham
Amelia Wilkins
Just Shabs
Louise Spiteri
FYAH
Pop Punk Pizza Party
Harrison Rimmer
Lola Vaughn
Sam Simmons
Daisy Valentine
Ariel Salad
Nine09
Daisy & The Wolves
Macy Rodwell
DJ Alex
Freya Beer
Rhy Grooves
Jonny Beardsmore
BayBoards
Demloxx
Dorothy Ella
Sophie and Taya
Kassidy Kiernan
Vanesa Jan
George Alexander
Monday Night Social Club
Activities:
Makers Market
Wild Yoga
Beads by Geebs
Paintopia
Dog Portrait
Festival Headpiece Making
Earring Making
T-Shirt Decorating
Craft your tote
Merch
Pop-Up Bars
Photobooth
Street Food Vendors
Coffee Shop
Independent Retail Units
