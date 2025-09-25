After 90 years, Blackpool’s iconic Stanley Buildings have been given a new lease of life with an £8.2m transformation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The triangular, cream Art Deco building, first opened in 1935, now prepares to welcome The Robinson, a new business growth hub designed to support local entrepreneurs and companies.

The upper floors, long disused, have been refurbished to offer 44 private offices, six meeting rooms and a vibrant co-working environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool’s iconic Stanley Buildings have been given a new lease of life with an £8.2m transformation | Blackpool Council

Meanwhile, 18 ground-floor shopfronts have been replaced, with further works underway to ready the retail spaces for occupation.

Cllr Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment, said: “This fantastic restoration shows how we’re making Blackpool better and creating more opportunities for businesses to create jobs for local people.

“The Robinson is a symbol of Blackpool’s confidence in its future. This building once embodied the innovation of the 1930s, and it now stands ready to inspire a new generation of businesses, entrepreneurs, and collaborators. I’m proud to see the building reimagined with renewed purpose and a future-facing vision. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an exciting time to be a business in Blackpool town centre, as thousands of workers and students move into this area, offering lots of opportunities for local people to find work or start businesses.”

The renovation also preserved original architectural features while introducing modern amenities such as ultra-fast broadband, solar panels and air source heat pumps, significantly lowering the building’s carbon footprint.

Named in honour of John Charles Robinson, Blackpool Corporation’s former chief architect who designed Stanley Buildings and many other local landmarks, The Robinson reflects the spirit of progress with spaces thoughtfully designed for collaboration, meetings and working.

The project, funded by Blackpool Council alongside the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity and Town Deal Funds, brought together respected local companies including Cassidy + Ashton, F Parkinson Ltd, Bev Wood Design and Happy Creative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works generated local employment, apprenticeships and community benefits, including the creative reuse of Canadian maple panelling salvaged from Blackpool Magistrates Courts.

Minister for Devolution, Faith and Communities Miatta Fahnbulleh MP praised the project, saying it “turned an old and iconic building into a modern place where local businesses can grow and create jobs for people across Blackpool.”

18 ground-floor shopfronts have been replaced, with further works underway to ready the retail spaces for occupation | Blackpool Council

The Robinson is now open for viewings, with the Blackpool Growth Business Academy providing tailored business support on-site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building aims to attract entrepreneurs, professional service companies and established organisations, bringing fresh energy to the town centre.

For more information on available space and membership, visit Blackpool Unlimited.