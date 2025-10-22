Birthday celebrations are under way at Blackpool Zoo after one of its most popular residents, Jingga the orangutan, turned 16 this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Zoo’s beloved Bornean orangutan, Jingga, has celebrated her 16th birthday - just over two years and four months after giving birth to her first baby.

Keepers marked the special occasion on Monday, October 20, with treats and enrichment toys for the critically endangered ape, who became a mum for the first time in June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jingga and baby - a critically endangered orangutan who has been born at Blackpool Zoo | SWNS

Jingga gave birth in the early hours of June 14, 2023, to a healthy male - the zoo’s first baby orangutan in more than 20 years.

The new arrival was a major milestone for the species, which is classified as critically endangered in the wild.

Born in Barcelona, Jingga arrived at Blackpool Zoo in 2017, where she later met her partner Kawan, who joined from Apenheul Zoo in the Netherlands in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair quickly bonded, and within a year welcomed their first youngster.

Zoo Director Darren Webster said at the time of the birth that the arrival was “wonderful news, not just for us here at Blackpool Zoo, but for the species too.”

He added that the zoo’s orangutans are part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), which plays a vital role in protecting the future of these great apes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Bornean orangutan was classified as critically endangered in July 2016 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN),” Mr Webster added.

"This makes breeding programmes such as the EEP absolutely vital, and we are hoping that this is the start of a new generation of beautiful Bornean orangutans here at Blackpool Zoo."

Jingga is now enjoying life with her young son and the rest of the orangutan family - Kawan, Cherie and Summer - in their specially designed enclosure.

For more information about the orangutans and to plan your visit, go to blackpoolzoo.org.uk.